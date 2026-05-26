Power Rental Industry worth $15.05 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Power Rental Industry is forecast to reach USD 15.05 billion by 2030, rising from USD 11.44 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030, as detailed in a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The power rental industry is expanding at a measured pace, propelled by intensified infrastructure development, including large-scale construction and energy-related projects with substantial temporary power requirements. In addition, power outages and grid reliability issues are pushing businesses and utilities to rely more on rental power to maintain uninterrupted power in operations. The oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing sectors heavily rely on renting power equipment to cover short-term power needs without investing a large amount of money initially. Stricter environmental regulations are further boosting the adoption of energy-efficient and low-emission rental power equipment like generators, load banks, and transformers. The ongoing shift toward renewable energy, combined with the growing demand for flexible and cost-effective power solutions, is creating new opportunities for power rental companies to expand their offering globally.

Power Rental Industry Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 11.44 billion

USD 11.44 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 15.05 billion

USD 15.05 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.6%

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List of Key Players in Power Rental Industry:

Caterpillar (US),

Cummins Inc. (US),

United Rentals, Inc. (US),

Ashtead Group plc (UK),

Aggreko (UK) among others…

The power rental industry is progressing quickly through wider adoption of hybrid/battery storage (HBS) technologies paired with traditional diesel and natural gas generator sets, enabling cleaner, more efficient, and adaptable energy options while reducing fuel consumption and emissions associated with conventional Genset operations. In addition, advancements in modern digital technologies, including real-time remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and IoT-based fleet management software, continue to increase power rental company efficiency and uptime. As sustainability initiatives and modernization of the electric grid are enhanced, hybrid and smart rental power solutions will be established as the new standard for the industry.

The diesel segment is expected to account for the largest share of the power rental industry.

Diesel fuel is anticipated to be the largest segment in the power rental industry. Diesel generators are heavily dependent on temporary power requirements of construction projects, significant events, and emergency backup situations. Their strong performance in harsh conditions, high reliability, and flexibility make them an ideal choice when grid power is limited and unstable. As a result, diesel rental generators remain a dependable backbone for keeping critical equipment and facilities operating reliably across the globe.

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North America is expected to represent the largest share of the power rental industry

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the power rental industry during the forecast period. The region has a mature and well-established economy, characterized by high levels of industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. As a result, there is strong demand for temporary power solutions across a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, events, and entertainment. This broad and diverse customer base is a key driver of market growth. Additionally, a strong regulatory framework, combined with reliable and well-established power infrastructure, provides favorable conditions for the adoption of power rental solutions.

There is a significant opportunity for major companies in the power rental industry, driven by rising demand for power solutions. As a result, several players—such as Aggreko (UK), Ashtead Group plc (UK), United Rentals, Inc. (US), Caterpillar (US), and Cummins Inc (US)—have positioned themselves to successfully address the growing need for temporary power solutions. Each company maintains a strong regional presence and offers a broad portfolio of rental products to support diverse customer requirements across multiple industries (e.g., oil and gas; manufacturing, HVAC; and renewable energy). To capitalize on future market opportunities, these players are expected to focus on strengthening R&D capabilities to develop new energy-efficient rental products, expanding distribution through partnerships and acquisitions, and enhancing market presence and innovative technologies to increase customer value and sustainability on a global scale.

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Key Findings of the Study:

In September 2024: Atlas Copco acquired Integrated Pump Rental (IPR), a South African enterprise that is focused on dewatering pump rentals. IPR became part of Atlas Copco’s Specialty Rental Division within Power Technique; in this way, the rental business of IPR was enhanced by adding additional dewatering pumps and complementary products like air compressors, generators, and power supplies used by customers involved in mining, construction, and wastewater.

acquired Integrated Pump Rental (IPR), a South African enterprise that is focused on dewatering pump rentals. IPR became part of Atlas Copco’s Specialty Rental Division within Power Technique; in this way, the rental business of IPR was enhanced by adding additional dewatering pumps and complementary products like air compressors, generators, and power supplies used by customers involved in mining, construction, and wastewater. In August 2022: Caterpillar signed a strategic partnership with Aggreko, a global leader in temporary power and utilities rental, for joint marketing and technology collaboration. This partnership is significant in the power rental industry, which is projected to grow to USD 26.9 billion worldwide by 2027. The partnership is part of Caterpillar’s efforts to strengthen its position in the market and enhance its offerings through collaborative innovation and marketing efforts.

signed a strategic partnership with Aggreko, a global leader in temporary power and utilities rental, for joint marketing and technology collaboration. This partnership is significant in the power rental industry, which is projected to grow to USD 26.9 billion worldwide by 2027. The partnership is part of Caterpillar’s efforts to strengthen its position in the market and enhance its offerings through collaborative innovation and marketing efforts. In July 2021: Aggreko partnered with R&A to deliver a renewable power solution at the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England, conducted between July 15 and 18. Aggreko delivered two renewable microgrids that supplied 100% reliable power without connection to the grid. The system has already generated approximately 21,000 kWh of solar power and saved 25 tons CO2 before the event since the solution was installed in March 2021 for the event.

partnered with R&A to deliver a renewable power solution at the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England, conducted between July 15 and 18. Aggreko delivered two renewable microgrids that supplied 100% reliable power without connection to the grid. The system has already generated approximately 21,000 kWh of solar power and saved 25 tons CO2 before the event since the solution was installed in March 2021 for the event. In May 2021: United Rentals completed the previously announced acquisition of General Finance Corporation. This is an acquisition with strong strategic and financial merits, timed to serve the increasing demand in end markets. It expands the company’s capacity for growth due to the addition of leading mobile storage and modular office solutions, including over 900 employees with complementary expertise.

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