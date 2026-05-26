On-Device AI Market Size to Hit USD 185.23 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The On-Device AI Market was valued at USD 17.61 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 185.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 26.57% over 2026–2035.

The On-Device AI Market is experiencing a major structural shift from cloud-based AI architectures toward localized intelligence embedded directly within end-user devices. This transition is being driven by increasing demand for ultra-low latency AI performance, rising concerns around data privacy and security, and growing regulatory emphasis on minimizing cloud data transmission.





Get a Sample Report of On-Device AI Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8740

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Hardware Segment Dominated the Market; Software Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Hardware dominated with approximately 60.40% revenue share in 2025 due to widespread deployment of neural processing units (NPUs), AI accelerators, and dedicated AI chipsets across smartphones, automotive systems, wearables, and IoT devices. Software is expected to be the fastest-growing segment at approximately 31.04% CAGR during 2026–2035 due to rising demand for AI frameworks, model compression tools, and deployment platforms enabling efficient execution of AI models on constrained hardware environments.

By Type, Smartphones & Tablets Segment Led the Market; Wearables Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Smartphones & Tablets held the largest market share of about 56.70% in 2025 due to massive global device shipments and widespread integration of AI-capable processors across premium and mid-range devices. Wearables are projected to register the fastest growth at approximately 25.24% CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by continuous biometric monitoring applications such as ECG tracking, sleep analysis, fall detection, and real-time health anomaly detection that require always-on edge AI inference.

By Technology, Machine Learning Segment Led the Market; Natural Language Processing Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Machine learning dominated the market in 2025 as the foundational technology powering a wide range of on-device applications including image recognition, speech processing, predictive analytics, and anomaly detection across multiple device categories. Natural language processing (NLP) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2026–2035 due to increasing adoption of on-device voice assistants, real-time translation systems, and generative text capabilities that reduce reliance on cloud-based AI inference while improving privacy and responsiveness.

By Vertical, Consumer Electronics Segment Led the Market; Automotive Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Consumer electronics accounted for approximately 41.06% of market share in 2025 due to large-scale deployment of AI-enabled smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, and wearable electronics. Automotive is projected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 25.30% during 2026–2035, driven by increasing integration of on-device AI in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving functions, in-vehicle voice assistants, and real-time safety monitoring systems requiring deterministic low-latency processing.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/8740

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for 38.50% of global market share in 2025 due to strong presence of leading AI chip manufacturers, device ecosystem leaders, and early adoption of edge intelligence across consumer and enterprise sectors. The United States remains the dominant contributor due to its leadership in smartphone ecosystems, automotive AI innovation, and large-scale deployment of AI-enabled devices.

The U.S. On-Device AI Market growth is driven by strong leadership in semiconductor innovation, advanced AI ecosystem development, and rapid integration of edge intelligence across consumer devices, automotive platforms, and enterprise applications. Major technology companies are actively embedding on-device AI capabilities into smartphones, PCs, and connected systems, strengthening the country’s position as the global innovation hub for AI-native computing architectures.

Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 30.10% share in 2025 and is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by high-volume smartphone production, rapid semiconductor innovation, and strong competition among consumer electronics manufacturers in China, South Korea, and India. China remains the largest contributor due to its dominant device manufacturing base and expanding domestic AI chip ecosystem.

Rising Demand for Real-Time Edge Intelligence, Privacy-First AI Architectures, and Advanced Semiconductor Integration to Drive Market Expansion Globally

The On-Device AI Market is being propelled by growing demand for real-time AI decision-making, where cloud latency constraints make edge processing essential for safety-critical and time-sensitive applications. Increasing regulatory pressure around data privacy is accelerating adoption of localized AI inference, ensuring sensitive data remains on-device rather than transmitted to cloud servers. In parallel, continuous improvements in NPU performance and AI accelerator integration are enabling increasingly complex workloads to operate efficiently within mobile, automotive, and industrial devices. These combined forces are positioning on-device AI as a foundational layer of next-generation computing ecosystems across industries.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the On-Device AI Market Report:

Apple Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

MediaTek Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (HiSilicon)

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Arm Holdings plc

Baidu Inc.

Synaptics Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd.

Ambarella Inc.

SiMa.ai

Eta Compute Inc.

DeGirum Corporation

Recent Developments:

April 2026 : OpenAI announced collaboration with Qualcomm and MediaTek to develop AI-native smartphone processors optimized for large-scale on-device intelligence deployment.

: OpenAI announced collaboration with Qualcomm and MediaTek to develop AI-native smartphone processors optimized for large-scale on-device intelligence deployment. 2025: Qualcomm introduced Snapdragon X Elite, showcasing advanced NPU performance for on-device AI workloads in PCs and laptops.

Purchase Comprehensive On-Device AI Market Report – Single User PDF @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8740

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ON-DEVICE AI PERFORMANCE & COMPUTE EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps evaluate inference speed, processing efficiency, and latency performance across edge devices and chip architectures.

– helps evaluate inference speed, processing efficiency, and latency performance across edge devices and chip architectures. EDGE AI HARDWARE PENETRATION METRICS – helps assess adoption of NPUs, AI accelerators, and dedicated AI chipsets across consumer and industrial devices.

– helps assess adoption of NPUs, AI accelerators, and dedicated AI chipsets across consumer and industrial devices. PRIVACY AND DATA LOCALIZATION METRICS – helps analyze reduction in cloud dependency, regulatory compliance alignment, and secure on-device data processing trends.

– helps analyze reduction in cloud dependency, regulatory compliance alignment, and secure on-device data processing trends. GENERATIVE AND MULTIMODAL AI ADOPTION METRICS – helps track deployment of on-device generative AI capabilities including text, image, and multimodal intelligence systems.

– helps track deployment of on-device generative AI capabilities including text, image, and multimodal intelligence systems. AUTOMOTIVE AND HEALTHCARE EDGE AI METRICS – helps evaluate real-time AI deployment in safety-critical automotive systems and continuous health monitoring devices.

– helps evaluate real-time AI deployment in safety-critical automotive systems and continuous health monitoring devices. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND AI ECOSYSTEM DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps assess strategic positioning of key players based on chip innovation, platform integration, and ecosystem expansion globally.

On-Device AI Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 17.61 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 185.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.57% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software)

• By Type (Smartphones & Tablets, Wearables, Automotive Systems, Smart Home Devices, Industrial IoT Devices, Others)

• By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Others)

• By Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Rising Demand for On-Device AI Market Data, Our Full Report Trend Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/on-device-ai-market-8740

Other Trending Related Report:

The AI Laptop Market was valued at USD 30.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 164.77 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 18.29% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The AI Supercomputer Market was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.29% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The Tensor Processing Unit Market size was valued at USD 2.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 31.60 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The GPU as a Service Market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 73.69 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 29.42% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market was valued at USD 462.05 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5,947.77 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.83% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.