Ken Fulginiti of Fulginiti Law Named to Pennsylvania Top 100 Super Lawyers List; Sarah Filippi Dooley Selected to 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Lawyers has selected Ken Fulginiti and Sarah Filippi Dooley to the 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list , recognizing attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

In addition to being selected to the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list, Fulginiti was also named to the prestigious Pennsylvania Top 100 Super Lawyers list, an honor reserved for a small group of attorneys across the Commonwealth.

Only five percent of attorneys in Pennsylvania are selected to the Super Lawyers list each year.

Fulginiti, founder of Fulginiti Law , is widely known for representing individuals and families in catastrophic injury litigation involving trucking accidents, construction incidents, product liability, premises liability, negligent security, medical malpractice, and other complex injury matters. Over the course of his career, he has helped secure numerous seven- and eight-figure recoveries for clients across Pennsylvania and beyond.

“Being recognized by Super Lawyers is always meaningful because it reflects the respect of both peers and the broader legal community,” said Fulginiti. “What matters most to us, though, is continuing to fight for people whose lives have been permanently changed by catastrophic injuries.”

Dooley’s selection to the 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list reflects her growing reputation as a skilled and dedicated advocate for injured clients. At Fulginiti Law, she works on complex litigation matters involving serious personal injury and wrongful death claims.

“Sarah is an exceptional lawyer and an important part of our team,” Fulginiti added. “This recognition is well deserved.”

The Super Lawyers selection process includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations across multiple indicators of professional achievement.

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm’s founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases in many areas of practice , including product defects, premises liability, construction accidents, and trucking collisions.