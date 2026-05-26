SEALSQ Announces that Quantix Selects the Municipality of Murcia as the Location for Its Semiconductor Industrial Project in the Region

Murcia, Spain / Geneva, Switzerland, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Quantix highlights the high quality of the applications submitted and the Region’s strong capacity to attract major industrial projects

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that QUANTIX EDGE SECURITY has selected the municipality of Murcia as the location for its semiconductor design industrial center project in the Region of Murcia, following the completion of a technical evaluation process in which 25 applications from 15 municipalities were assessed.

Quantix would like to express its gratitude to all participating entities, highlighting the exceptionally high standard of the proposals submitted both in the initial phase and in the final stage.

The eight finalist municipalities — Abarán, Alhama de Murcia, Alcantarilla, Caravaca, Cartagena, Ceutí, Jumilla, and Murcia — presented projects of outstanding quality, requiring an especially thorough analysis and contributing to an extended final selection timeline.

This process has demonstrated the Region of Murcia’s strong ability to attract and promote high value-added industrial initiatives, consolidating its position as a competitive environment for the development of strategic technological projects.

In this context, QUANTIX identified a location that meets the necessary requirements to move forward confidently with the implementation of a strategic industrial infrastructure, with an estimated investment of €40 million dedicated to the design, testing, personalization, and security of semiconductors.

The Location

The selected site in the municipality of Murcia stands out due to a combination of key factors supporting the implementation of the project, as well as its alignment with the company’s strategy to strengthen R&D&I (Research, Development and Innovation) as a core element of its growth.

The choice of this location therefore responds not only to technical and industrial criteria, but also to its ability to host and enhance an advanced innovation model.

Among the determining factors of the site are:

Effective availability of fully serviced industrial land with sufficient capacity to accommodate an industrial infrastructure with scalability potential. Access to utilities and supplies consistent with the requirements of an advanced technological facility. Optimal logistics and communication conditions for both the construction phase and future operations. A favorable technical, academic, and talent ecosystem that supports the project’s development and the promotion of R&D&I initiatives.

The Project

The QUANTIX project involves an estimated investment of €40 million dedicated to the development of a Semiconductor Design and Personalization Center in the Region of Murcia, with advanced capabilities in cybersecurity, post-quantum technology, AI, and RISC-V systems.

Quantix is a joint venture with SETT.ES holding a 49% stake, with OdinS and TProtege owning 25.5%, and WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT together with SEALSQ holding a combined 25.5 %. The venture includes the Murcia-based OdinS, a spin-off from the University of Murcia, TProtege, the Switzerland-based WISeKey and its subsidiary, the majority France-based SEALSQ, both listed on NASDAQ.

The initiative will support the development in the Region of Murcia of an advanced infrastructure focused on semiconductor solutions for strategic sectors such as defense, critical infrastructure, automotive, and IoT, among others.

In terms of employment, the project is expected to progressively generate highly qualified jobs linked to specialized technical profiles, with growing impact as implementation advances.

The project is part of the broader context of strengthening European technological autonomy and Spain’s national strategy to promote the semiconductor industry.

Next Steps

QUANTIX will present, during a press conference to be held in the coming days, the technical factors that guided the identification of the location, details regarding the exact site, and the general characteristics of the project.

At the same time, the company will begin an in-depth technical verification phase together with the relevant public administrations, aimed at defining the operational, administrative, and infrastructure-related aspects necessary for the project’s development.

Progress during this phase will allow for a more precise definition of the execution timetable, in line with the industrial and regulatory requirements of an initiative of this nature.

A presentation detailing the exact location and the characteristics of the future center will be held in the coming weeks.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







