TRAFFIX Strengthens Disaster Preparedness for IPEX Following Devastating Weather Disruption

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRAFFIX, a leading third-party logistics provider, worked alongside IPEX, a leading North American manufacturer of piping and fittings, to restore product flow after Hurricane Helene severely disrupted operations at a key facility in Asheville, North Carolina, in late 2024.

Severe weather events can interrupt supply chains without warning. For companies needing consistent product movement, preparation determines how quickly operations recover. TRAFFIX' familiarity with IPEX's network, including inventory, site dependencies, and transportation lanes, allowed both teams to immediately begin response planning. Early efforts focused on core contingency planning: damage assessment, identifying accessible inventory, securing usable routes, and establishing capacity, which set the path forward.

Within a week, a temporary warehouse was operational in Greensboro, North Carolina. This site provided storage, labor, and a warehouse management system to track inventory as it was received and prepared for shipment. Simultaneously, crews worked to clear the affected Asheville site, safely removing flood-damaged product and managing materials. Usable inventory was sorted and reintroduced into the network.

“Nobody plans for a hurricane, but you can absolutely plan for disruption,” said Daniel Snow, managing partner at TRAFFIX. “The customers who recover fastest are the ones who've already had the hard conversations about what happens when something goes wrong. That's the work we try to do before anyone needs it."

The incident highlighted the importance of preparation in logistics. Shipments resumed in stages, establishing new routes and reducing customer backlogs while the original facility was offline. Ultimately, response time during a disruption depends on decisions made in advance, including identifying backup locations and establishing clear processes for managing damaged goods.

TRAFFIX worked alongside IPEX through a step-by-step recovery effort that required consistent coordination and flexibility across both teams. Because foundational logistics planning was already in place, the transition from contingency planning to execution was faster and more organized. Following the recovery, IPEX put clearer protocols in place for handling flood-affected products and incorporated new requirements into its contingency planning process.

"Situations like this are difficult to predict, but they are not impossible to prepare for," continued Snow. "We work with customers to map out risks, identify backup options, and build plans that can be put into action when normal operations are disrupted."

TRAFFIX works with customers across industries to develop risk management strategies and contingency plans that keep supply chains moving when disruptions occur.

To find out how TRAFFIX prepares for weather disasters, check out the full case study.

About TRAFFIX

TRAFFIX is a third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. The company offers services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. Headquartered in Chicago, TRAFFIX employs more than 840 logistics professionals across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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