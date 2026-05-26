Parkview Financial Provides Construction Financing for 100% Affordable Multi-Family Project in Studio City, CA

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkview Financial (“Parkview”), an alternative investment firm specializing in U.S. commercial real estate credit, today announced closing on a $10.6 million construction loan for a 51-unit affordable multi-family development for workforce tenants located at 12750 Moorpark Street in Studio City, a neighborhood within Los Angeles, California. The five-story building will feature standard amenities and a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. Completion is expected in March 2028.

The property is located in one of the San Fernando Valley’s most desirable and supply-constrained neighborhoods, near Ventura Boulevard and the Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge. Its proximity to major retail, dining, and employment hubs has helped drive strong residential demand, premium market-rate rents, and low vacancy in the surrounding area, underscoring the need for affordable housing options in Studio City.

The property will be 100% affordable, with 50 of the 51 units restricted to low-income and working-class residents. The development is approved under Executive Directive 1 (ED1), a Los Angeles housing policy designed to expedite the processing of fully affordable housing projects.

“Parkview is proud to support local communities through the development of affordable housing in supply-constrained submarkets like Studio City,” said Paul Rahimian, CEO and Founder of Parkview Financial. “We are seeing a growing opportunity in affordable housing, particularly in areas like Los Angeles, where a supportive policy environment and strong underlying demand are helping create a more scalable and attractive investment landscape.”

Studio City is a highly desirable Los Angeles submarket supported by strong residential demand, limited housing supply, and proximity to major entertainment employers, including Universal, Warner Bros., and Disney. Fully affordable developments in the area have historically been difficult to finance relative to market-rate projects, making 12750 Moorpark a rare addition to the neighborhood’s housing stock.

About Parkview Financial

Parkview Financial is an alternative investment manager specializing in commercial real estate credit in the U.S. Over its 15-year history, Parkview has successfully executed more than $4 billion in short-term bridge and construction first-lien financing across 200 loans. The firm is active in major U.S. markets and is primarily focused on middle-market loans for the development, acquisition, renovation or refinancing of multifamily, single family residential, industrial, retail and mixed-use projects.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Las Vegas, Parkview has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2009 by CEO Paul Rahimian. The firm has earned a reputation within the commercial real estate industry as a respected private lender known for its ability to provide swift, creative financing solutions to borrowers requiring certainty of execution.

Parkview's success is driven by its team of seasoned in-house experts across originations, credit underwriting, and construction, who bring creativity and agility to even the most complex projects. This combination of expertise and flexibility has solidified Parkview's standing as a trusted partner to experienced and well-capitalized borrowers.