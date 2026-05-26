Drug Eluting Stent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Eluting Stent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Coating, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global drug eluting stent market size, valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2025, is anticipated to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2033.

This surge is largely attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), driven by factors such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Associated Risk Factors

The prevalence of CVDs significantly propels market growth. The increase in coronary artery disease, heart failure, and peripheral artery disease cases is largely driven by lifestyle-related risk factors like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. As global populations age, the demand for interventional procedures such as stenting, angioplasty, and catheter-based therapies rises. CDC data from 2024 reveal adult obesity rates in the U.S. from 25% to over 40%, underscoring the need for comprehensive prevention and treatment strategies.

Increasing Volume of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Procedures

PCI is a critical intervention for treating coronary artery disease and enhancing blood flow in restricted coronary arteries. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions results in a rising demand for PCI procedures. Notably, risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity further catalyze procedural demands. Analysis from the SCAI Scientific Sessions in May 2025 indicates that 408,060 outpatient PCI procedures were conducted between 2020 and 2022, with ASCs witnessing a notable rise in utilization.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insights into market trends across key regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the market positioning of leading players.

Future Trends: Discover emerging trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Abbott

Teleflex Incorporated (BIOTRONIK)

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun SE

Translumina

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Biosensors International Group, Ltd

Lepu Medical

iVascular S.L.U.

SMT

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Concept Medical

Cardionovum GmbH

Global Drug Eluting Stent Market Report Segmentation

Type of Coating Outlook: Polymer-based, Non-biodegradable, Biodegradable Polymers, Polymer-free Coating, Micro porous, Micro structured, Slotted tubular, Nanoporous surfaces

End Use Outlook: Hospitals, Specialty Cardiac/Vascular Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/du1679

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