Drug Eluting Stent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033

The drug eluting stent market is poised for growth due to rising CVD prevalence linked to obesity, diabetes, and aging populations. Increasing demand for PCI procedures and innovation in stent coatings presents significant opportunities across hospitals and specialty centers globally, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Eluting Stent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Coating, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug eluting stent market size, valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2025, is anticipated to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2033.

This surge is largely attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), driven by factors such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Associated Risk Factors

The prevalence of CVDs significantly propels market growth. The increase in coronary artery disease, heart failure, and peripheral artery disease cases is largely driven by lifestyle-related risk factors like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. As global populations age, the demand for interventional procedures such as stenting, angioplasty, and catheter-based therapies rises. CDC data from 2024 reveal adult obesity rates in the U.S. from 25% to over 40%, underscoring the need for comprehensive prevention and treatment strategies.

Increasing Volume of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Procedures

PCI is a critical intervention for treating coronary artery disease and enhancing blood flow in restricted coronary arteries. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions results in a rising demand for PCI procedures. Notably, risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity further catalyze procedural demands. Analysis from the SCAI Scientific Sessions in May 2025 indicates that 408,060 outpatient PCI procedures were conducted between 2020 and 2022, with ASCs witnessing a notable rise in utilization.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insights into market trends across key regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Understand the market positioning of leading players.
  • Future Trends: Discover emerging trends and drivers shaping the market's future.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$6.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • Abbott
  • Teleflex Incorporated (BIOTRONIK)
  • Terumo Corporation
  • B. Braun SE
  • Translumina
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • Biosensors International Group, Ltd
  • Lepu Medical
  • iVascular S.L.U.
  • SMT
  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
  • Concept Medical
  • Cardionovum GmbH

Global Drug Eluting Stent Market Report Segmentation

  • Type of Coating Outlook: Polymer-based, Non-biodegradable, Biodegradable Polymers, Polymer-free Coating, Micro porous, Micro structured, Slotted tubular, Nanoporous surfaces
  • End Use Outlook: Hospitals, Specialty Cardiac/Vascular Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
  • Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/du1679

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Drug Eluting Stent Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Drug Delivery
                            
                            
                                Drug Eluting
                            
                            
                                Drug Eluting Stent
                            
                            
                                Medical Device Coatings
                            
                            
                                Stents
                            

                



        


    

        
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