Viasat’s next-gen cockpit service reaches milestone as airlines modernize communications to save fuel

1,000th aircraft enters service using Viasat Swift-Broadband-Safety (SB-S): reflecting growing airline demand

for reliable connectivity to support flight safety and improve operational efficiency.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it has reached 1,000 aircraft for its SB-S service: a milestone that underscores strong adoption and accelerating momentum for satellite-enabled safety communications in aviation.

SwiftBroadband-Safety is a certified, global safety communications service that supports Air Traffic Control (ATC) communications, airline operations and regulatory compliance, helping pilots and operators improve situational awareness and operational resilience.

Since its introduction in 2018, SB-S has continued strong equipage growth with reliable international safety communications performance. Take-up from airlines has expanded at an average rate of 42% per year, with the company aiming for SB-S to be in service on more than 1,200 aircraft by the end of 2026. Across its entire aviation safety portfolio – which includes SB-S and its long-established safety service, Classic Aero – Viasat currently connects more than 12,000 aircraft cockpits globally.

Part of Viasat’s Communication Services financial segment, within its commercial business, SB-S is a secure, broadband IP datalink for both operations and safety communications in the flight deck. It delivers highly reliable safety services via both traditional ACARS data link and next-generation IP connections, helping airlines to be ready for future air traffic management evolutions. IP connectivity also enables operational efficiencies for airlines including engine monitoring, real-time weather, telemedicine, and preventive maintenance.

The service also powers Iris, Viasat’s ground-breaking air-traffic management (ATM) program with the European Space Agency. Using satellite-based data link through SB-S, Iris is designed to support several benefits for airlines and Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), including minimizing flight delays, saving fuel and reducing the environmental impact of air travel.

“This milestone underscores the excitement for SB-S as airlines continue to look for proven, certified connectivity to improve flight safety and operational performance – including reduced fuel consumption, lower emission, and improved on time performance,” said Joel Klooster, Senior Vice President, Aircraft Operations & Safety at Viasat. “As the service continues to grow, SB-Safety is building a durable base of long-term value for both our aviation customers, and for Viasat.”

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2026 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Richard Jones, External Communications, Corporate & Commercial Services, Richard.jones@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected growth, adoption and future installations of Viasat’s SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S) service; projected aircraft installations and timelines; and expected operational, fuel-saving and environmental benefits for airline customers. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully implement our business plans for aviation connectivity services on anticipated timelines or at all; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our satellite network and any future satellites we may construct or acquire; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including anomalies, operational failures or degradation in satellite performance; the effect of adverse regulatory changes (including changes affecting spectrum availability or permitted uses) on our ability to sell or deploy our products and services; changes in the way others use spectrum; our inability to access additional spectrum, use spectrum for additional purposes, and/or operate satellites at additional orbital locations; competing uses of the same spectrum or orbital locations that we utilize or seek to utilize; introduction of new technologies; and other factors affecting the communications and defense industries generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2ad3331-f5c9-4e4a-8e19-3e25d9ff5718