Pet Wearable Market Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033: Demand for Advanced Products That Improve Safety, Health, and Quality of Life Bolster Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Wearable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Product, Animal Type, Component, Sales Channel, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global pet wearable market, valued at USD 3.37 billion in 2025, is set to expand significantly, reaching USD 11.40 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2026 to 2033.

This rapid growth is propelled by the increasing humanization of pets, leading owners to invest more in advanced pet products that improve safety, health, and quality of life.

With rising disposable incomes and urban pet ownership, demand for IoT-enabled pet wearables like smart collars, GPS trackers, health monitors, and activity devices is surging. Particularly driven by tech-savvy Millennials and Gen Z, the market is ripe for innovation and adoption of connected devices. According to Shelter Animals Count (SAC) 2025 Annual Data Report, U.S. animal shelters placed approximately 4.2 million animals in new homes in 2024, demonstrating resilient adoption activity and the public's continued engagement.

Technological advancements are crucial to market growth, including breakthroughs in sensors, miniaturization, battery efficiency, and connectivity. Enhanced biometric sensors, AI-based analytics, and cloud integration have improved device accuracy for continuous health monitoring. These advancements are well-integrated with smartphone applications, veterinary platforms, and pet insurance systems, making devices indispensable in digital pet care.

Additionally, broader adoption is fueled by increased awareness of pet health and preventive care. Challenges like obesity, joint issues, and chronic conditions boost demand for devices tracking activity levels, heart rate, and sleep patterns. Veterinarian endorsements and insurance provider partnerships further entrench pet wearables in everyday pet management.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into major regional and segment markets.

Competitive Landscape: Explore key market players and their strategies.

Future Trends: Identify pivotal trends driving the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Use insights to uncover revenue streams and guide business strategies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $11.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Avid Identification Systems, Inc.

Barking Labs

Datamars

Felcana

FitBark Service

Garmin Ltd.

GoPro Inc.

LATSEN

Link My Pet

Loc8tor Ltd.

Mars, Incorporated

PETFON

PetPace

PetTech.co.uk.Ltd.

Tractive

Global Pet Wearable Market Report Segmentation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

RFID

GPS

Sensors

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Smart Collar

Smart Camera

Smart Harness and Vest

Others

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Dogs

Cats

Other Animals

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

GPS Chips

RFID Chips

Connectivity Integrated Circuit

Bluetooth Chips

Wi-Fi Chips

Cellular Chips

Sensors

Processors

Memory

Displays

Batteries

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Identification & Tracking

Behavior Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7eps1

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