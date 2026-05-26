Pet Wearable Market Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033: Demand for Advanced Products That Improve Safety, Health, and Quality of Life Bolster Growth

The pet wearable market is primed for growth due to increased pet humanization, rising disposable incomes, and tech-savvy pet owners. Opportunities exist in smart collars, health monitors, and IoT devices. Advances in sensor tech and mobile integration will drive demand, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Wearable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Product, Animal Type, Component, Sales Channel, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet wearable market, valued at USD 3.37 billion in 2025, is set to expand significantly, reaching USD 11.40 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2026 to 2033.

This rapid growth is propelled by the increasing humanization of pets, leading owners to invest more in advanced pet products that improve safety, health, and quality of life.

With rising disposable incomes and urban pet ownership, demand for IoT-enabled pet wearables like smart collars, GPS trackers, health monitors, and activity devices is surging. Particularly driven by tech-savvy Millennials and Gen Z, the market is ripe for innovation and adoption of connected devices. According to Shelter Animals Count (SAC) 2025 Annual Data Report, U.S. animal shelters placed approximately 4.2 million animals in new homes in 2024, demonstrating resilient adoption activity and the public's continued engagement.

Technological advancements are crucial to market growth, including breakthroughs in sensors, miniaturization, battery efficiency, and connectivity. Enhanced biometric sensors, AI-based analytics, and cloud integration have improved device accuracy for continuous health monitoring. These advancements are well-integrated with smartphone applications, veterinary platforms, and pet insurance systems, making devices indispensable in digital pet care.

Additionally, broader adoption is fueled by increased awareness of pet health and preventive care. Challenges like obesity, joint issues, and chronic conditions boost demand for devices tracking activity levels, heart rate, and sleep patterns. Veterinarian endorsements and insurance provider partnerships further entrench pet wearables in everyday pet management.

Why should you buy this report?

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into major regional and segment markets.
  • Competitive Landscape: Explore key market players and their strategies.
  • Future Trends: Identify pivotal trends driving the market's future.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Use insights to uncover revenue streams and guide business strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$3.37 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$11.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate16.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • Avid Identification Systems, Inc.
  • Barking Labs
  • Datamars
  • Felcana
  • FitBark Service
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • GoPro Inc.
  • LATSEN
  • Link My Pet
  • Loc8tor Ltd.
  • Mars, Incorporated
  • PETFON
  • PetPace
  • PetTech.co.uk.Ltd.
  • Tractive

Global Pet Wearable Market Report Segmentation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • RFID
  • GPS
  • Sensors

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Smart Collar
  • Smart Camera
  • Smart Harness and Vest
  • Others

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Dogs
  • Cats
  • Other Animals

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • GPS Chips
  • RFID Chips
  • Connectivity Integrated Circuit
  • Bluetooth Chips
  • Wi-Fi Chips
  • Cellular Chips
  • Sensors
  • Processors
  • Memory
  • Displays
  • Batteries
  • Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Online
  • Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Identification & Tracking
  • Behavior Monitoring & Control
  • Facilitation, Safety & Security
  • Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7eps1

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ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Pet Wearable Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Companion Animal
                            
                            
                                Pet Care and Services 
                            
                            
                                Pet Insurance
                            
                            
                                Pet Wearable
                            
                            
                                Pets Insurance
                            
                            
                                Premium Pet Product
                            
                            
                                Wearable Technology
                            

                



        


    

        
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