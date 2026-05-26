Safe Bulkers, Inc. Dual Listing on the Main Market of Euronext Athens Stock Exchange

MONACO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, is pleased to announce today that, following today’s session of its Listings and Market Operations Committee, Euronext Athens has confirmed that all listing requirements for a dual listing of Safe Bulkers’ shares of common stock (ISIN code: MHY7388L1039) on the Main Market of Euronext are met, in accordance with Article 2, paragraph 4 of Law 3371/2005, subject to approval of a prospectus by the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission (the “HCMC”).

The Company expects to announce the date on which trading will commence following approval of the prospectus by the HCMC.

The Company is advised by Piraeus Bank S.A. as listing advisor. Potamitis Vekris Law Firm served as legal counsel on matters of Greek law and White & Case LLP served as global legal counsel.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including the anticipated dual listing of its Common Stock Shares on Euronext Athens and announcement regarding the commencement of trading. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, disruptions to the mechanics required to operate cross-border trading, disruptions to trading on Euronext Athens, other technical impediments to the commencement of trading and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400

Fax: +30 2 111 878 500

E-Mail: directors@safebulkers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis, President Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526