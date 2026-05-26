Funnel launches Digital Measurement, a new category of MMM software to reconcile competing measurement methodologies

Stockholm, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel, the marketing intelligence platform trusted by leading global brands, such as Adidas, Uber and Sony, has today launched Funnel Digital Measurement. Based on the premise that no single measurement methodology is reliable enough to govern modern marketing investment alone, the new software combines marketing mix modeling (MMM), Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA), and ad platform signals into calibrated insights for marketing leaders.

For more than a decade, marketing measurement operated on the flawed assumption that one model would emerge as the definitive source of truth for marketing effectiveness. However, attribution over-credits capture channels, MMM generalises too often, and platform reporting is optimised only for platform incentives. Despite improvements to each of these individual models, they are not sufficient alone to accurately measure marketing data and spending.

Recent surveys confirm this disconnect. According to a March 2026 Harvard Business Review Analytic Services study, 87% of marketers say MMM is important to their organization, but only 28% say their organization is very effective at converting those insights into timely and impactful action. The Interactive Advertising Bureau and BWG Global State of Data 2026 report finds that up to 75% of marketers consider their current measurement approaches insufficient on speed, accuracy or trust. Differing measurement methodologies and reporting standards are therefore hampering marketers’ ability to effectively action the data they receive.

“We built Funnel Digital Measurement on a premise the industry has resisted admitting,” said János Moldvay, Chief Data Science Officer at Funnel. “Even as individual measurement methods improve, no single one will ever be sufficient on its own. The future of marketing measurement is not attribution. It is arbitration: combining imperfect methods so the explanation that emerges is more defensible than any one of them could produce alone.”

From attribution to arbitration

Unlike traditional MMM software, which relies on a single model to estimate marketing effectiveness, Funnel Digital Measurement continuously calibrates three measurement methods against each other rather than treating them as competing answers:

Marketing Mix Modeling, to estimate channel-level incrementality from time-series data, accounting for baseline demand, carryover effects and diminishing returns.

Multi-Touch Attribution, using a sequence-based model that learns from real user journeys rather than fixed credit rules.

Ad platform signals, used as directional input that informs model constraints rather than as ground truth.

Bayesian priors and a Multi-Objective Optimization framework score hundreds of candidate model configurations on two criteria: statistical fit and consistency with other measurement signals. Models that satisfy both are retained, and models whose results cannot be defended across multiple methods are not. Funnel’s Agentic Measurement system handles the data work that historically required specialist consultants and months of onboarding, including exploratory analysis, model setup, training, calibration and selection.

By producing one calibrated answer where multiple methods used to disagree, triangulation eliminates the interpretive wiggle room that disagreement created. With one calibrated view on the table, teams can no longer fall back on “we are still reconciling the models” or “let’s wait until attribution catches up.” What remains is the strategic decision itself.

From conflicting signals to one calibrated view

In practice, MMM, MTA and platform signals sometimes converge and sometimes conflict. Funnel Digital Measurement resolves those conflicts into a single calibrated estimate. Rather than averaging signals into false consensus or surfacing them as three competing dashboards, the system retains only the explanations that remain statistically defensible across all three methods.

“The most useful measurement signal is not the average of three disagreeing methods,” added Moldvay. “It is the explanation that holds up when you check it against every one of them. Funnel Digital Measurement is built to find that explanation and present it as a single calibrated answer.”

Funnel Digital Measurement is a marketing mix modeling software platform designed for digital-first advertisers seeking a more reliable alternative to last-click attribution and standalone MMM tools. By combining MMM, Multi-Touch Attribution and ad platform signals into a continuously calibrated system, it helps marketers make more defensible media investment decisions. Funnel Digital Measurement is part of Funnel Measure, the company’s broader marketing measurement platform, which also includes Advanced Measurement for organizations combining digital, offline, TV, incrementality testing and geo-experimentation into a single planning framework.

Notes to Editors

Funnel Digital Measurement is available today. Marketing and measurement leaders can learn more and request a demo at funnel.io/measure. For Funnel’s full analysis of how measurement is reshaping organizational decision rights in 2026, read The Future of Marketing Effectiveness in 2026.

Sources:

Statistics on MMM importance (87%) and effectiveness in converting insights to action (28%) are from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, “Bridging the Marketing Mix Modeling Actionability Gap,” March 2026 (survey fielded September–October 2025, n=547 marketers). Available at: hbr.org/sponsored/2026/03/bridging-the-marketing-mix-modeling-actionability-gap.

Statistics on marketer dissatisfaction with measurement (up to 75%) are from the Interactive Advertising Bureau and BWG Global, “State of Data 2026: The AI-Powered Measurement Transformation,” February 2026. Available at: iab.com/insights/2026-state-of-data-report/.

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About Funnel

Founded in Stockholm in 2014 by Fredrik Skantze (CEO) and Per Made (CCO), Funnel (www.funnel.io) is the marketing intelligence platform trusted by globally recognized brands such as Adidas and Sony, as well as leading marketing agencies such as Publicis and Havas. Funnel’s cutting-edge platform enables thousands of organizations to automatically collect, model, visualize, and analyze data from over 600 marketing platforms. The firm has grown to over 300 employees and consistently features in the FT 1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies.

Press Inquiries

Christopher Van Mossevelde

christopher [at] funnel.io

https://funnel.io/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Zh4_8OVvXFk