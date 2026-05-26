The Women’s Centre of Halton’s Strong Like a Girl Campaign Brings Girl Dads Together to Break Period Stigma and Raise $30,000

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women’s Centre of Halton is pleased to announce the successful completion of their Strong Like a Girl campaign, a dedicated effort to normalize conversations about menstrual health and support period parity for women and girls across Halton. By partnering with Girl Dads and Dad-preneurs through a series of awareness-driven challenges, the campaign raised $15,000, which was matched with an additional $15,000 by Jill Knowles of Scotia Wealth Management as part of the Scotiabank Women Initiative. The resulting $30,000 in funds will directly support the Centre’s mission and provide women and girls with knowledge and resources to navigate their health with confidence.

“May 5th is Red Dress Day, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ (MMIWG2S+) people. There are so many women still out there who need community to come around them and advocate on their behalf while they work every day to survive domestic violence, human trafficking, control and coercion among many other forms of violence. We started the conversation talking about periods and we had a lot of fun learning cool things about biology. However, this was just the beginning of the conversation. When we start with period parity, we understand that a girl who grows up understanding her body and her needs in a home that is nurturing and empowering, is more likely to better advocate for her needs as a woman. Dads, we came together and started a conversation about period parity for your own daughters. Now, let’s continue the conversation for each strong daughter in the community who needs us to remind her just how strong she is by showing up in her own body every day.” said J. Nadia Headley, Executive Director of The Women’s Centre of Halton.

At its core, period parity focuses on ensuring that every menstruating person has access to essential supplies, accurate information about their bodies and respectful environments free from shame or stigma. By fostering open dialogue in the community, removing the stigma associated with menstruation, Strong Like a Girl hopes to empower young women with the vocabulary to understand their bodies, promote self-respect and recognize healthy dynamics in their personal lives.

As part of the campaign, Girl Dads and Dad-preneurs participated in light-hearted challenges at Oakville Place designed to spark learning, empathy and conversation around menstrual health. After spinning a wheel, Girl Dads took part in activities such as a period pain simulator, period product hunt, princess tea party, bloating and chore challenge, walking in high heels, and trying everyday tasks while padded up. Girl Dads helped bring what they learned into their families, workplaces and communities, encouraging more open conversations about period care, body knowledge and the importance of making menstrual health support accessible and stigma-free. The campaign also encouraged community members to donate period products at Oakville Place.

The success of the Strong Like a Girl campaign was made possible through the support of several key community partners, including Oakville Place, RCAS, United Way Golden Horseshoe, Scotia Wealth Management - The Sharpe-Way Group, Stack Smmmoked, The Dads of Milton and the Capillary Wave Community. In addition to these organizational partnerships, a dedicated group of ‘Dad-preneurs’ played a vital role in the campaign’s reach and fundraising success. The Women’s Centre of Halton extends its gratitude to Dman Fuhtrute, Mindful Parenting Toolkit, Ceiba Law, RH Litigation Lawyers and Jain’s Slip & Fall Prevention for their commitment to this cause. Participants raising over $1,000 were eligible for prizes sponsored by United Way Golden Horseshoe, with winners receiving official hats from Girl Dad Co.

The Women’s Centre of Halton extends its sincere thanks to every Girl Dad, Dad-preneur, donor, volunteer and community member who proved we can all be Strong Like a Girl.

About the Women’s Centre of Halton

The Women’s Centre of Halton is dedicated to ensuring all women have the opportunity to live with dignity, safety, and fulfillment. Founded in 1989, The Centre provides free programs and services that support women through life transitions, including barrier-free access to supportive programs and services for women experiencing crisis, transition, or distress, offering a compassionate and confidential environment. We are thankful to the Halton community for coming together and helping one more woman find her self, find her home, find her Centre.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/193bedda-e0a9-4063-940a-06ab09ecbd17