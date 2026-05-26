VelocityEHS Takes Top Honors with Four Gold Stevie® Awards and Gold Globee® Win for AI-Powered Safety Innovation

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, today announced it has earned four Gold Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®, alongside a Gold Globee® Award for Artificial Intelligence, reinforcing its leadership in AI innovation, trust, and measurable impact in workplace safety.

The four Gold Stevie® Awards VelocityEHS received included Achievement in Health and Safety Excellence for work in Revolutionizing Workplace Safety Through AI-Powered Innovation; Ethical AI Initiative of the Year for Revolutionizing Safety Software with Ethical AI to Prevent Serious Injuries and Save Lives; AI Innovator of the Year; and AI Rising Star for the outstanding contributions of Dr. Julia Penfield, SVP & Chief AI Officer, VelocityEHS.

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as one of the world’s premier business awards programs, place VelocityEHS among an elite group of globally recognized companies, including Cisco, Deloitte Services LP, IBM, and others who earned three or more Gold Stevie® Awards this year.

Dr. Julia Penfield’s individual recognition in these awards underscores her leadership in advancing responsible, human-centered AI. Her work has helped shape how AI is applied within EHS, embedding intelligence into everyday workflows, while maintaining transparency, scientific rigor, and accountability. Under her leadership, VelocityEHS has continued to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve when paired with deep domain expertise.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside our team for the work we’re doing to advance AI in a way that is both innovative and responsible,” said Dr. Julia Penfield. “AI has the potential to transform workplace safety, but only if it is designed with transparency and a clear focus on protecting people. These awards reflect a commitment to building technology that not only performs, but earns trust.”

More than 3,700 Stevie® Award nominations were evaluated by over 230 professionals worldwide, underscoring the significance of the recognition VelocityEHS received across safety and artificial intelligence categories.

In parallel, VelocityEHS was also named a Gold Globee® Awards winner and Best of Category in the AI for Good Vertical Impact Project at the 2026 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence. The recognition highlights the company’s innovation in developing AI that helps prevent workplace injuries on a global scale, powered by Vēlo, the AI Safety Assistant within the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform.

“Recognition at this level reflects more than just innovation. It reflects earned confidence and trust,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Across both the Stevie® Awards and Globee® Awards, what stands out is a consistent theme: AI must deliver real-world results, operate responsibly, and prove value to the EHS professionals who rely on it. That’s exactly what our teams have built under the direction of Dr. Penfield. Technology that helps organizations predict risk, prevent injuries, and protect their people.”

The Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, introduced in 2025, are dedicated to honoring AI innovations and achievements across industries, recognizing individuals and organizations advancing artificial intelligence and its applications in meaningful ways. This specific award reinforces the role that VelocityEHS plays in applying AI to one of the most critical and persistent challenges in industry: preventing serious workplace incidents and fatalities, while improving safety outcomes for organizations of all sizes and across industries.

Beyond the awards themselves, the recognition reflects a broader shift happening across industries, where organizations are moving from reactive safety programs to more predictive, intelligence-driven approaches. VelocityEHS has been at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging human-centered AI to surface hidden risks, identify patterns across large data sets, and provide actionable insights directly within the flow of work, helping teams make faster, more informed decisions.

As AI continues to reshape how organizations operate, trust and accountability remain central to its success. The approach by VelocityEHS, combining advanced AI with human expertise and oversight, ensures that innovation is grounded in real-world application and measurable outcomes. This balance of innovation and responsibility is what continues to set the company apart, enabling customers to adopt AI with confidence and drive meaningful improvements in workplace safety.

Together, the Stevie® Awards and Globee® Awards recognition highlight the continued momentum of VelocityEHS in delivering AI-driven solutions that advance technology and create tangible impact. By focusing on innovation, trust, and results, the company is helping organizations around the world protect their people, strengthen their operations, and build safer, more resilient workplaces.

About VelocityEHS



VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over 10 million workers worldwide, the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk. VelocityEHS also offers standalone solutions for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.



With the deepest bench of certified experts, from Ph.D. AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight. Recognized as a Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader, G2 Leader, ISO 27001 certified, and SOC 2 Type II attested, VelocityEHS empowers companies to outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com or view the full VelocityEHS Awards list at EHS.com/awards

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VelocityEHS Media Team | media@ehs.com