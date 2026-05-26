AeroFlexx Sets a New Standard in Liquid Packaging with Arthritis Foundation’s Prestigious Ease of Use® Certification

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx, an industry leader in sustainable liquid packaging, today announced that it is the first all-in-one liquid packaging solution to receive the Arthritis Foundation’s Ease of Use® Certification. The certification marks a significant milestone for the packaging industry and reinforces AeroFlexx’s leading position as a packaging solution that brings together accessibility, sustainability, operational efficiency, and a preferred consumer experience.

The Arthritis Foundation’s Ease of Use® Certification identifies products and packaging that are rigorously tested and proven easier to use for people living with arthritis and chronic pain and, in general, everyone. Earning the certification requires a structured evaluation process, including independent expert review, lab analysis, and human factors testing with people living with arthritis. The process is designed to confirm that packaging is easier to grip, open, and operate while reducing joint strain and pain.

“The strongest packaging innovations create value for brands and consumers at the same time,” said Andrew Meyer, CEO of AeroFlexx. “This certification validates the AeroFlexx approach, proving that a better consumer experience, sustainability progress, and scalable performance can all come together in one packaging format.”

AeroFlexx’s proprietary packaging technology turns inclusive design into a practical everyday advantage. The AeroFlexx Pak is a lightweight flexible liquid package engineered to act like a rigid bottle, combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid formats in an all-in-one solution. It is designed to be easier to open, handle, and use for people living with arthritis and reduced hand strength. Consumers tear off a tab, squeeze to dispense, and benefit from the self-sealing valve that helps keep the package clean between uses. The format supports control, clean dispensing, plastic reduction, shipping efficiency, and differentiated shelf presence.

For consumer-packaged goods companies, ease of use extends beyond mechanics. It shapes the full consumer experience, from first interaction to repeat purchase. By receiving this certification, AeroFlexx gives brands a credible third-party signal that accessibility can support commercial and sustainability priorities.

The announcement also aligns with Arthritis Awareness Month, observed each May, when the Arthritis Foundation and its partners raise awareness of arthritis and its impact on individuals, families, workplaces, and communities. With this certification, AeroFlexx advances a simple but increasingly important market principle: packaging that is easier for people with arthritis is often better for everyone. The certification reinforces AeroFlexx’s belief that the next generation of packaging should be easier to use, efficient to ship, clean to dispense, and better for the planet.

About AeroFlexx

AeroFlexx is an integrated, end-to-end liquid packaging company revolutionizing sustainable solutions across a broad range of categories, including personal care, household products, baby care, pet care, food, and industrial applications. AeroFlexx’s proprietary technology transforms the packaging landscape by combining the advantages of flexible and rigid formats into a highly customizable offering that functions as both a primary package and a premium refill option. The result is a differentiated consumer experience, enhanced brand value, and industry-leading sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, AeroFlexx is part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) family of companies and provides packaging and manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. To learn more, visit https://aeroflexx.com or follow AeroFlexx on LinkedIn.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against arthritis — the nation’s #1 cause of disability. Through groundbreaking scientific research, patient-centered programs, advocacy at all levels of government and robust community engagement, the Foundation empowers people to live their best lives while relentlessly pursuing a cure. With a presence in communities nationwide, we amplify the voices of those affected and work to drive lasting change. Learn more at arthritis.org.

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