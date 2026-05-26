Questex’s Fierce Healthcare Wins a National Silver Award from the ASBPE Azbee Awards of Excellence

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and events company focused on high-growth B2B markets, today announces Fierce Healthcare has won a national silver award from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) Azbee Awards of Excellence, the most competitive awards programs for b2b media. The award was won for the story “A new wave of middlemen offers 'alternative funding' for specialty drugs. Patients bear the risks” in the All Content: Impact/ Investigative category.

Additionally, Questex was named a finalist for three nominations in the national awards program.

Fierce Healthcare: Reporting from the pressure points of American healthcare in the Overall Excellence: Best Body of Work: By a Staff Journalist category.

Fierce Network: Monica Alleven: The Voice Behind Fierce Network's Essential Wireless Coverage in the Overall Excellence: Best Body of Work: By a Staff Journalist category and Fierce Network: 25 Years of Essential Tech and Telecom Journalism in the Overall Excellence: Website of the Year category.

Paul Miller, CEO, Questex said, “Winning these awards is a reflection of the expertise and relentless commitment our team brings to every story they create. Our teams strive to deliver content that informs, inspires and drives meaningful impact across our industries. This achievement reinforces what sets our team apart, a dedication to excellence and a deep understanding of the audiences we serve. I’m incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished.”



Azbee Awards of Excellence in the Northeast Region

Bar & Restaurant News

Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Network

Bronze: All Content - Industry News Coverage category for Fierce Network: Breaking News, Expert Analysis, and Industry Intelligence



Fierce Pharma

Silver: All Content - Individual Profile category for The architect of applied hope



To learn more about Questex, visit questex.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Commercial Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com