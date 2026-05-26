MDOT Global Secures Multi-Five-Figure TECH Grant and Launches AI Ethics Initiative to Transform How School Districts Implement Artificial Intelligence

Augusta, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDOT Global, a leader in AI-powered marketing and technology solutions, has announced the launch of its AI Ethics and Responsible Implementation Initiative, a comprehensive program purpose-built to help public school districts navigate, govern, and confidently deploy artificial intelligence across their educational environments.

Marcus Glenn and Brittany Sherell receiving the META Grant Award

The initiative arrives at a critical inflection point. Artificial intelligence is no longer a future-facing conversation for K-12 education. It is already in classrooms, administrative offices, and student-facing platforms across the country. As AI tools rapidly reshape how districts operate — from automated grading and attendance tracking to adaptive learning systems and behavioral analytics — school leaders are being forced to make high-stakes technology decisions without the infrastructure, training, or policy frameworks to back them up.

The consequences of getting this wrong are significant. Unvetted AI tools can embed bias into academic assessments, expose student data to compliance violations, widen equity gaps between well-resourced and under-resourced schools, and leave teachers without the support they need to use these tools effectively. MDOT Global built this initiative specifically to close those gaps before they become crises.

MILESTONE: MULTI-FIVE-FIGURE TECHNOLOGY GRANT SECURED

As direct validation of this work, MDOT Global recently secured a multi-five-figure grant through a major global technology company in partnership with one of the school districts the company actively serves. This is not a pilot program or a proposal. The funding is in place and actively supporting the development of an AI and Business Innovation Hub, a first-of-its-kind student-facing learning environment focused on responsible AI adoption, digital tools, and entrepreneurial problem-solving designed to prepare students for the careers of tomorrow.

The Hub will give students hands-on experience working with AI-powered business tools, learning how to evaluate technology responsibly, and applying entrepreneurial thinking to real-world challenges. It positions the district as a regional leader in innovation-ready education while ensuring that student engagement with AI is guided, ethical, and outcomes-driven.

This grant demonstrates what is possible when districts choose the right strategic partner. MDOT Global did not just bring expertise. The company brought resources, relationships, and a roadmap that unlocked funding opportunities the district may not have otherwise accessed alone.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS

MDOT Global's AI Ethics and Responsible Implementation Initiative is not a workshop series or a PDF toolkit. It is a fully managed strategic engagement that embeds structure, accountability, and long-term infrastructure into how a district thinks about and uses AI.

Every component is designed with a specific outcome in mind. Districts do not walk away with a binder of recommendations. They walk away with working systems, trained staff, vetted policies, and the confidence to make AI-related decisions that they can defend to school boards, parents, and state regulators.

Core Service Components:

• AI Ethics Policy Framework Development: MDOT Global works directly with district leadership to build governance documents that reflect the district's values, student population, and regulatory obligations. These are not templates pulled from the internet. They are living frameworks built for the specific context of each district.

• District-Level AI Readiness Assessments: Before any tools are recommended or deployed, MDOT Global conducts a thorough assessment of where the district currently stands. This includes technology infrastructure, staff capacity, existing vendor contracts, and potential risk exposure. Districts get an honest picture before they make costly commitments.

• Bias and Equity Audits for AI Tools: MDOT Global evaluates the AI tools districts are already using or considering to identify where algorithmic bias may be present and how it could impact students inequitably. This is especially critical in assessment, discipline, and special education contexts.

• Teacher and Administrator Training Programs: Sustainable AI implementation requires people, not just policies. MDOT Global delivers training that meets educators where they are, building genuine confidence and practical skill across every level of the organization.

• Student Digital Literacy Workshops: Students are already using AI tools whether districts plan for it or not. MDOT Global's workshops give students a structured, age-appropriate framework for understanding how AI works, how to use it responsibly, and how to think critically about the information it produces.

• Responsible AI Procurement Guidance: Vendor selection is one of the highest-risk moments in any AI implementation. MDOT Global helps districts evaluate products and contracts with a lens toward data privacy, equity impact, transparency, and long-term cost.

QUOTES FROM LEADERSHIP

"Our goal is to empower educational institutions to harness the benefits of AI while maintaining ethical standards and compliance. We believe that responsible AI implementation is crucial for fostering an equitable and effective learning environment. Our recent collaboration efforts with leading technology partners further validate the importance of creating responsible AI ecosystems inside educational institutions."

— Marcus Glenn, Co-Founder and CEO, MDOT Global

"School districts should not have to choose between innovation and integrity. Our approach is built to help education leaders implement AI with clarity, structure, and accountability so they can protect students, support teachers, and make decisions they can stand behind long term."

— Brittany Sherell Elam, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, MDOT Global

THE MDOT GLOBAL DIFFERENCE

MDOT Global was founded in 2016 with a focus on serving organizations where the stakes are high and the margin for error is low. The company holds certifications as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and has built its reputation on delivering results in regulated, high-visibility environments.

What separates MDOT Global from technology consultants and general marketing firms is the combination of marketing intelligence, AI implementation experience, and deep educational context that the team brings to every engagement. The company does not arrive with a pre-built solution and fit the district around it. MDOT Global starts with the district's specific students, staff, community, and compliance obligations and builds from there.

The company also brings access. Strategic technology relationships are one example of how MDOT Global's industry network translates into direct benefits for client districts. When districts partner with MDOT Global, they are not just hiring a vendor. They are joining a network that opens doors to funding opportunities, innovation partnerships, and broader visibility that many districts would not reach independently.

Districts who partner with MDOT Global do not receive short-term fixes. They receive long-term operational frameworks, including automation, intelligence infrastructure, and governance systems, that continue to deliver value long after the initial engagement ends.

WHY ACT NOW

Federal and state scrutiny of AI in education is accelerating. Privacy regulations are tightening. Parents and community members are asking harder questions about how AI tools affect their children. School boards are being asked to vote on technology decisions that carry real legal and reputational risk.

Districts that move proactively are in a fundamentally stronger position than those that wait for a policy violation, a public complaint, or a failed technology rollout to force action. MDOT Global's initiative is designed to get districts ahead of these pressures rather than reactive to them.

The window to establish ethical AI infrastructure before it becomes a mandated requirement is narrowing. The districts that build these systems now will be the ones setting the standard for their regions and their students.

LOOKING AHEAD

Through strategic collaborations with educational institutions, industry leaders, and major technology partners, MDOT Global continues to expand its footprint in responsible AI adoption for education. The company is actively onboarding new district partnerships and has capacity to serve additional clients across the Southeast and beyond.

Superintendents, curriculum directors, chief technology officers, and school board members who want to understand what a strategic AI implementation partnership looks like in practice are encouraged to reach out directly.

Is your district ready to lead with AI and do it right? MDOT Global is accepting partnership inquiries now.

MDOT Global takes photo at Breakout Session in Columbia, SC for Small Business Week Conference

About MDOT Global

MDOT Global works with forward-thinking and technology-driven companies that are ready to scale responsibly. Our customers are founders, executives, and leadership teams who already have a working product or platform—but are facing growing pains around user acquisition, onboarding, operations, compliance, or scalability. They value: Security, trust, and compliance Data-driven decision making Long-term infrastructure over short-term hacks Automation that improves margins, not complexity MDOT Global customers typically operate in regulated or high-stakes environments where mistakes are expensive and reputation matters. They are growth-focused but risk-aware, and they seek a strategic partner—not a vendor—to design and implement AI-powered growth and operational systems that scale cleanly. In short, our customers are building serious companies, and they partner with MDOT Global to create the automation, intelligence, and infrastructure that supports sustainable, global growth.

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