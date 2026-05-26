INHUBBER Announces Retail Contract Management Event as LinkedIn Registrations Near 20,000.

Berlin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INHUBBER, a contract lifecycle management platform specializing in compliance, automation, and security, today announced it will host “Contract Management in Retail: Enhancing Efficiency & Security,” an online event designed to help retailers modernize supplier, compliance, and contract processes.

Contract Management in Retail — Nearly 20,000 Professionals Registered.

The event has attracted nearly 20,000 registrations on LinkedIn, reflecting growing interest among retail organizations in digitizing and optimizing contract lifecycle management.

The event will also serve as a platform to present INHUBBER’s AI-powered contract management capabilities for the retail sector. These capabilities are designed to improve contract visibility, automate obligation tracking, and help reduce operational risk across supplier networks.

Retail companies operate within complex networks of suppliers, partners, service providers, and regulatory requirements. However, contract management processes often remain manual and fragmented, creating risks such as missed deadlines, unclear responsibilities, compliance gaps, and operational inefficiencies. INHUBBER addresses these challenges by helping organizations move toward more structured, transparent, and data-driven contract lifecycle management.

During the event, attendees will learn how contract lifecycle management can be streamlined through automation, how compliance risks can be reduced through structured agreements, and how contract data can support more informed operational decision-making.

The session will be led by Dr. Elena Mechik, Founder of INHUBBER, who works with retail and enterprise organizations on digital transformation and contract optimization. She will present practical use cases and demonstrate how AI can support contract processes without requiring major changes to existing workflows.

“Retail organizations manage thousands of supplier agreements, obligations, deadlines, and compliance requirements,” said Dr. Elena Mechik, Founder of INHUBBER. “This event will show how AI-supported contract management can help teams gain more control, reduce manual work, and make contract data more useful for daily operations.”

The event is expected to bring together retail executives, legal teams, procurement leaders, and technology decision-makers, highlighting the growing importance of contract management as a core operational function in the retail sector.

The online event will take place on July 29, 2026, at 1:00 PM CEST and is open to registered participants.

For full event details and registration, visit the official event page: Contract Management in Retail Event

To connect with attendees and follow updates, join the LinkedIn event: Contract Management in Retail: Enhancing Efficiency & Security.

Nearly 20,000 registrations on LinkedIn for INHUBBER’s retail event.

About INHUBBER

INHUBBER is a contract management platform designed to bring clarity and control to complex business agreements. By combining AI-driven automation, secure digital signatures across all file formats, and transparent workflows, it enables organizations to reduce risk, improve compliance, and operate more efficiently.

Press Inquiries

Leonid Mechik

CEO, INHUBBER

leonid.mechik@inhubber.com

Phone: +49 1632411806

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Z7yu-F1JnZc