Global Flavours, Local Ingredients: BC Farmers’ Markets Serve Up New Cuisines and Cultural Foods This Summer





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, nearly 1 million tourists visit BC farmers' markets, contributing to local economies and supporting small businesses across the province. BC farmers’ markets generate a $232 million economic impact every year. With more visitors expected across the province this summer due to the FIFA World Cup 2026, farmers’ markets provide an accessible and authentic way to taste BC. From coastal communities to mountain towns and urban neighbourhoods, farmers’ markets are easy to find using the BC Farmers’ Market Trail website, which connects travellers to local food and global flavours in every corner of the province.

“BC farmers’ markets are where the world discovers the true taste of British Columbia. BC Farmers’ Markets are also where many successful Canadian businesses such as Earnest Ice Cream and Big Mountain Foods first got their start.” said Heather O’Hara, Executive Director, BC Association of Farmers’ Markets. “Our farmers’ market vendors bring traditions, recipes, and stories from across the globe, while using ingredients grown right here in BC. Everyone is welcome at our markets, whether you’re visiting from another country or just down the road.”

From handmade dumplings to small-batch salsa, fresh-baked naan to traditional bannock, farmers’ markets across the province are showcasing the rich cultural diversity that defines BC’s food landscape.

“Farmers’ markets are a great place to taste the flavours of BC agriculture and connect with the people behind the products,” said Lana Popham, BC’s Minister of Agriculture and Food. “At BC farmers’ markets, you’re meeting people who are bringing traditions from all over the world while celebrating and enjoying food grown in our own backyard. Markets bring people together and keep our food system strong while supporting communities and local food security across the province.”

The 2026 BC Farmers’ Market campaign Taste the World with BC Farmers’ Markets, supported in part by Destination BC, celebrates farmers’ markets as vibrant, inclusive community spaces where global flavours and local ingredients come together. Here, visitors can meet the growers, makers, and chefs whose stories reflect the many cultures that call BC home, all while knowing every product is grown, made or baked in British Columbia.

“This summer, BC is ready to welcome the world and showcase what makes our province such a great place to live, visit and explore,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our farmers’ markets are the perfect place to experience the diverse local foods, culture and art that make up British Columbia. Whether you’re visiting from abroad or live just around the corner, farmers markets are a great place to get a taste of BC while supporting local farmers, artists and artisans.”

This year, visitors are encouraged to explore the BC Farmers’ Market Trail and discover how easy it is to Taste the World with BC Farmers’ Markets. Whether you’re seeking familiar comforts or something entirely new, there’s a place for you, and a flavour for everyone, at a local farmers’ market.

To enhance the farmers’ market day experience, visitors can also take advantage of checking out curated stops along the BC Farmers' Market Tasting Passport Tours. Check in on the Tasting Passport App while visiting participating businesses nearby to enjoy exclusive perks and to discover hidden tasty gems that make farmers’ market communities so delicious.

About BC Association of Farmers’ Markets

BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) is a non-profit organization who supports, develops, and strengthens farmers’ markets in all regions of British Columbia. BCAFM is passionate about local food and helping markets, farmers and small businesses grow so local food continues to thrive. To learn more about BC Farmers’ Markets, visit bcfarmersmarkettrail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f94be846-f550-4acb-a6f2-c1ba3968958a