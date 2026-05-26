ResumeRescue.io Launches AI-Powered Resume Toolkit for Job Seekers

Los Angeles, CA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResumeRescue.io, a new AI-powered resume and career toolkit founded by technology entrepreneur Ryan Vinson, officially launched today with a mission to help job seekers improve their chances of landing interviews faster through professionally tailored career materials delivered within minutes.

ResumeRescue.io provides AI-powered resume optimization, tailored cover letters, and career application materials designed to help job seekers stand out in today’s competitive hiring market.

Built for today’s competitive hiring environment, ResumeRescue.io provides AI-assisted resume rewrites, tailored cover letters, recruiter outreach templates, interview preparation materials, keyword gap analysis, and personal branding guidance through a streamlined one-time purchase package called the “Job Rescue Kit.”

The platform was created to solve a growing frustration among job seekers: spending hours manually rewriting resumes and cover letters for every application while still struggling to stand out in crowded hiring pipelines.

“Many qualified professionals are getting filtered out before a human ever sees their resume,” said Ryan Vinson, founder of ResumeRescue.io. “We built ResumeRescue.io to help people quickly adapt their resumes and application materials to the specific language and expectations of each job posting without sacrificing professionalism or authenticity.”

ResumeRescue.io analyzes a user’s resume against a target job posting to identify missing keywords, weak positioning, and opportunities for improvement before generating upgraded application materials designed to perform better with both recruiters and Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

Key features of ResumeRescue.io include:

• ATS-Optimized Resume Rewrites

• Tailored Cover Letters

• Recruiter Outreach Templates

• Interview Preparation Questions and Talking Points

• Personal Brand Guidance

• Keyword Gap Analysis

• Downloadable Career Materials

• Typically Delivered Within Minutes

The flagship “Job Rescue Kit” package is currently available for a one-time purchase price of $29 and includes all core services needed to accelerate a job search.

ResumeRescue.io is currently offering a limited-time 50% discount, bringing the price of the “Job Rescue Kit” down to $14.50 with promo code RESCUE50.

Ryan Vinson is a Los Angeles-based technology leader, software architect, and Fractional CTO with more than 25 years of experience building scalable digital platforms, streaming services, AI-powered products, and media technology solutions. He is also the founder of VersusMedia, an independent film and music streaming platform operating since 2001, and FilmPilot.ai, an AI-powered filmmaking and screenplay analysis platform.

According to Vinson, ResumeRescue.io was intentionally designed to prioritize speed, accessibility, and affordability during a highly competitive hiring market where job seekers often submit dozens or even hundreds of applications.

“We wanted to create something practical and fast,” Vinson said. “Not everyone can afford expensive resume consultants charging hundreds of dollars per revision. ResumeRescue.io gives professionals a way to rapidly generate tailored, high-quality application materials at a fraction of the traditional cost.”

The company says the platform is designed for a broad range of users including corporate professionals, recent graduates, technology workers, executives, career changers, and freelance professionals seeking to improve application response rates.

ResumeRescue.io joins a growing wave of AI-assisted career tools while focusing on affordability, rapid turnaround times, and practical application materials designed for real-world job searches.

The platform is now live and accepting users.

Learn more at https://resumerescue.io

About ResumeRescue.io

ResumeRescue.io is an AI-powered career toolkit that helps job seekers generate ATS-optimized resumes, tailored cover letters, recruiter outreach templates, interview preparation materials, and personal brand guidance based on specific job descriptions. Founded by technology entrepreneur Ryan Vinson, the platform is focused on helping professionals land more interviews faster through affordable, rapid-turnaround career tools.

ResumeRescue.io combines AI-powered resume optimization, recruiter outreach tools, interview preparation, and personalized career materials to help professionals navigate today’s competitive job market with confidence.

Press Inquiries

Ryan Vinson

Founder, ResumeRescue.io

help [at] resumerescue.io

https://resumerescue.io

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2l09joa0A6w