Liquidity Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BETHESDA, Md., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Barrington Research Virtual Conference

Date: May 27, 2026

Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and CFO, are participating in the Barrington Research Virtual Conference and will be available for virtual meetings during the day.

The virtual conference will provide an opportunity for investors to engage with Liquidity Services’ leadership team and discuss the company’s e-commerce marketplace solutions and continued growth within the circular economy.

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date: May 28, 2026

Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, MN

Bill Angrick will be presenting at the conference and available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Virtual Conference

Dates: June 8, 2026

Bill Angrick will also be presenting at the 2026 Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Virtual Conference. Jorge Celaya will attend, and both will be available for meetings throughout the day. The conference gathers participants from corporate, financial, and institutional backgrounds to examine trends across various markets and sectors.

East Coast Ideas Conference

Date: June 10, 2026

Location: The Westin New York at Times Square, New York, NY

Jorge Celaya will attend the 16th Annual East Coast Ideas conference in June in New York. The Ideas conference is hosted by Three Part Advisors and brings investors from more than 60 companies together to discuss business market trends and ideas.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $15 billion in completed transactions to more than six million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.