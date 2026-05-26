Signature Aviation Breaks Ground on Hangar and Office Development at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport

Orlando, FL, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, today announced the groundbreaking of a more than $10 million hangar and office development at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport (ROA), continuing a nearly seven-decade legacy of serving aircraft, crews, and passengers in Virginia’s Blue Ridge region.

The project will add a 22,000-square-foot hangar with an attached 3,000-square-foot office facility and a 14-bay parking lot. Designed with a 28-foot-high hangar door, the facility will accommodate a broad range of modern business aircraft, including the tallest generation of new jets entering service today. Lionberger Construction, a Roanoke-based general contractor, will lead construction of the project.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2027. Once complete, the project will enhance aircraft storage availability at ROA while supporting the airport’s continued role as a critical gateway for business aviation for the region.

“General aviation plays a key role in the economic health of our region, spurring growth through global air connectivity for the Roanoke Valley and far beyond. We’re thrilled with Signature’s commitment to building new facilities that will support the growing demand for first-class corporate aviation hangar space and services at ROA,” said Roanoke Regional Airport Commission President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Stewart. “Signature’s investments reflect their confidence in the future business needs of our region and will make ROA more attractive to the aircraft owners, operators, and businesses that rely on this airport.”

The new hangar development, representing a more than $10 million investment, is part of Signature’s 2024 bid to continue serving Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport. Signature’s presence at ROA traces back to Piedmont Aviation in 1957, and the company continues to operate at the airport today as a trusted aviation hospitality and support services provider.

“Signature’s history at ROA is not just measured in years, but in the relationships, aircraft, and regional missions we have supported since the Piedmont Aviation era,” said Jim Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Airport Relations and Strategic Programs for Signature Aviation. “This project allows us to build on that foundation with modern infrastructure that responds directly to guest and customer demand, supports the airport’s long-term goals, and reinforces our commitment to Roanoke for years to come.”

In addition to the new hangar and office project, Signature’s broader ROA investment program includes the rebuilding of its fuel storage facility. In December 2025, Signature also completed installation of a self-serve avgas fuel pump, providing a convenient option for small aircraft owners and pilots who prefer to refuel their own aircraft.

Together, these improvements represent a comprehensive renewal of Signature’s ROA facilities, combining expanded hangar capacity, updated fuel infrastructure, and enhanced service options for a diverse guest and customer base.

“Every airport we serve has a distinct role in its community,” Hopkins added. “At ROA, that role includes connecting businesses, supporting private aircraft owners, and helping Virginia’s Blue Ridge remain accessible to the people and organizations that choose to invest here. We are proud to keep advancing that mission alongside the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.”

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in business aviation. The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location.

For more information, visit signatureaviation.com.

About Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport is the gateway for travelers visiting Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the New River Valley and provides an easy getaway to global destinations. ROA welcomes more than 827,000 passengers annually through its terminal, via four airlines (Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines) offering daily nonstop service to major hub cities, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth (beginning June 2026), New York LaGuardia, Philadelphia, and Washington Dulles, as well as weekly nonstop flights to Florida’s Orlando Sanford and St. Pete-Clearwater.

For more information, visit flyroa.com.

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