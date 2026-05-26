Short-Term Vacation Rental Market Size, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts 2025-2026 & 2033 by Accommodation Type, Group, Length of Stay, Traveler Type, Purpose of Visit, Booking Mode, Region

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short-Term Vacation Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accommodation Type, Group, Length of Stay, Traveler Type, Purpose of Visit, Booking Mode, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global short-term vacation rental market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated size of USD 149.20 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 362.41 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2026 to 2033.

This surge is driven by shifting consumer preferences, technological advancements, and evolving travel patterns that favor personalized and flexible travel experiences. Digital platforms like Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com have expanded consumer access to diverse accommodations, including vacation rental villas and serviced residences. Notably, Airbnb reported over 393 million guest arrivals globally in 2023, highlighting the sector's growing demand and the expansion of the luxury vacation rental market.

Increasing remote work and flexible living arrangements are further accelerating the short-term rental industry's growth. The pandemic-induced shift to remote work has facilitated "work-from-anywhere" lifestyles, integrating work with travel. Destinations such as Bali, the Canary Islands, and Tulum have become popular among digital nomads, driving demand for longer stays in the vacation rental market, including premium vacation rental villas. Airbnb data shows a 25% increase in long-term bookings (28 days or more) as of 2023, reflecting a tilt towards extended stays that underpin the luxury market.

Technology and data-driven innovations are critical in the industry's scaling, with hosts and property managers utilizing advanced tools for dynamic pricing, property management, and guest communication. AI-powered analytics help optimize occupancy and cater to niche traveler segments like eco-conscious tourists and high-end travelers, broadening the luxury market's appeal. The expansion of booking platforms and mobile technology simplifies search and reservation processes, while technology-enabled features like personalized recommendations enhance the market's allure.

Global travel patterns reinforce the vacation rental industry's robustness. An estimated 74% of travelers plan 1-3 domestic trips, and 59% intend to take international trips in 2025, bolstering travel momentum. Additionally, over 40% plan family or group journeys, aligning with the demand for larger, private spaces provided by vacation rentals, particularly in the luxury segment.

Regulatory frameworks are shaping the industry, with governments enforcing policies that aim to balance housing availability and tourism benefits. Regulations such as licensing, zoning, and taxation are contributing to a structured growth trajectory. Caps and registration requirements exist, but some cities streamline compliance to encourage investment, enhancing offerings across the market and raising standards in the luxury segment.

Increasing tourist arrivals continue to expand the industry, driving demand for various accommodation formats. As travel recovers, rising tourist volumes boost occupancy rates, host revenues, and new listings in the vacation rental market, including premium villas, reinforcing global short-term and long-term growth.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $149.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $362.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

9flats.com PTE Ltd.

Airbnb, Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group, Inc.

Hotelplan Management AG

MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

NOVASOL A/S

Oravel Stays Private Limited

Tripadvisor, Inc.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc.

Global Short-term Vacation Rental Market Report Segmentation

Accommodation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Home

Apartments

Resort/Condominium

Others

Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Solo Traveler

Couple

Family

Travel Group

Length of Stay Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Short (1-3 nights)

Medium (4-6 nights)

Week plus (7-13 nights)

Long (14-30 nights)

Traveler Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Domestic

International

Purpose of Visit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Business

Leisure

Bleisure

Adventure

Special Occasion/Event

Others

Booking Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Online/Platform-based

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa





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