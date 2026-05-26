Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 May 2026 – On 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.

Under the programme initiated 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 11,200,000,010.45 in the period from 6 May 2026 to 1 February 2027.

Since the announcement 18 March 2026, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,239,849 369,728,627 18 May 2026 210,000 289.34 60,762,004 19 May 2026 210,000 283.90 59,618,763 20 May 2026 210,000 287.04 60,278,526 21 May 2026 210,000 287.54 60,384,071 22 May 2026 210,000 284.71 59,788,315 Accumulated under the programme 2,289,849 670,560,306

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 34,234,329 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 22 May 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 17,049,028 B shares at an average share price of DKK 262.22 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 4,470,560,295

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com



Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com Alex Bruce

+45 34 44 26 13

axeu@novonordisk.com Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 35 / 2026

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