BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE – D), Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE – GBTG), LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – RAMP), Equity Residential (NYSE – EQR)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE – D)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Dominion Energy will be acquired by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE - NEE) in an all-stock transaction where Dominion Energy shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8138 shares of NextEra Energy for each share of Dominion Energy they own, resulting in NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy shareholders owning approximately 74.5% and 25.5% of the combined company, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Dominion Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/dominion-energy-inc-nyse-d/.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE – GBTG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Amex GBT (which operates American Express Global Business Travel) will be acquired by Long Lake Management for $9.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Amex GBT Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/global-business-travel-group-inc-nyse-gbtg/.

Equity Residential (NYSE – EQR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Equity Residential will merge with AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE - AVB) whereby AvalonBay shareholders will receive 2.793 shares of Equity Residential common stock for each share of AvalonBay common stock owned. Upon closing, AvalonBay shareholders will own approximately 51.2% and Equity Residential shareholders will own approximately 48.8% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Equity Residential Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/equity-residential-nyse-eqr/.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – RAMP)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, LiveRamp will be acquired by Publicis Groupe for a total enterprise value of $2.167 billion in an all-cash transaction, based on an acquisition price of $38.50 per share. The investigation concerns whether the LiveRamp Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/liveramp-holdings-inc-nyse-ramp/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.