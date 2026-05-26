Preclinical CRO (Target Discovery, Preclinical Optimization, IND-Enabling Safety) Market Trends and Growth Forecasts 2025-2026 & 2033 by Service, Development Stage, Indication, Model, End Use, Region

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service, Development Stage, Indication, Model, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global preclinical CRO market size is anticipated to surge from USD 6.7 billion in 2025 to USD 12.8 billion by 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2026 and 2033.

This growth is propelled by trends in economic outsourcing, regulatory requirements, and increasing scientific intricacies that solidify preclinical CROs as essential in early-stage drug development. The escalation in demand for toxicology, pharmacology, and efficacy studies further fuels this trend.

Biotech and biopharma companies increasingly outsource preclinical research to mitigate infrastructure costs and tap into specialized expertise, driving this market segment. The rising complexity of drug development processes, enhanced biopharma R&D investments, and stringent Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)-compliant study demands are pivotal in influencing market dynamics. Alongside, growing R&D offshoring trends, personalized medicine demand, and advanced therapeutic development are vital factors accelerating preclinical CRO market expansion.

The outsourcing inclination, especially evident in smaller and midsized biopharma entities lacking internal capacities, enables leveraging skillful resources and advanced infrastructure in cost-efficient locations. Emerging markets like India and China, distinguished by GLP-compliant facilities and competitive cost advantages, have become central to this trend. The integration of hybrid R&D strategies, combining onshore strategy with offshore execution, further amplifies this growth trend.

Moreover, strategic partnerships and initiatives by key players are enhancing outsourcing growth. In February 2026, Syngene International collaborated with Johns Hopkins University, harnessing joint capabilities for advancing early-stage research. Similarly, January 2026 witnessed an extended collaboration between Syngene International and Bristol Myers Squibb through 2035, emphasizing discovery and preclinical capabilities. These initiatives are poised to advance market growth significantly.

The demand for personalized medicine and advanced therapeutics is simultaneously prompting the preclinical CRO industry's growth. In March 2026, NJ Bio and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services formed a partnership to enhance the ADC development process, integrating the AJICAP technology for improved stability and pharmacokinetics. Furthermore, an agreement between Eli Lilly and Insilico Medicine, valued up to USD 2.75 billion, aims to utilize AI to expedite drug discovery and development.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Market Analysis: Understand regional and segment-specific market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: Investigate the positions of major market players.

Future Trends Insights: Discover drivers shaping market future.

Actionable Insights: Leverage insights to strategize and uncover new opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Eurofins Scientific

ICON plc

WuXi AppTec

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

PPD (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

SGS SA (SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA.)

Intertek Group plc (IGP)

Labcorp

Crown Bioscience

Scantox

Global Preclinical CRO Market Segmentation

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033):

Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies, In vitro ADME, Toxicology Testing, GLP, Non-GLP, and more

Development Stage Outlook:

Target Discovery, Preclinical Optimization, IND-Enabling Safety

Indication Outlook:

Oncology, CNS, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, and others

Model Outlook:

In Vitro, In Vivo, Ex Vivo

Regional Outlook:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4u5a4k

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