Generative AI in Healthcare Research Report 2026: Market to Grow by $25+ Billion Between 2025-2033, Driven by Increasing Complexity of Medical Data, Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy, and Efficiencies

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Function, End Use, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global generative AI in healthcare market size was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 33.3% from 2026 to 2033.
This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.
Generative AI is transforming healthcare by providing data-driven insights that improve patient care, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and streamline clinical workflows. Moreover, the rising patient volumes, an aging population, and the increasing complexity of medical data are increasing the demand for AI in the healthcare market.
Why should you buy this report?
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
- Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$28.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|33.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Google LLC
- IBM
- Johnson & Johnson
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle
- Tencent Holdings Ltd
- Neuralink Corporation
- NioyaTech
- OpenAI
- Saxon
- Syntegra
Global Generative AI In Healthcare Market Report Segmentation
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Solutions
- Service
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Virtual Nursing Assistants
- Robot-Assisted AI Surgery
- Administrative Process Optimization
- Medical Imaging Analysis
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Clinical Research
- Medical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Clinical
- System
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Thailand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Kuwait
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fho0r
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