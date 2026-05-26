Generative AI in Healthcare Research Report 2026: Market to Grow by $25+ Billion Between 2025-2033, Driven by Increasing Complexity of Medical Data, Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy, and Efficiencies

Generative AI is revolutionizing healthcare with opportunities in enhancing patient care, diagnostic accuracy, and workflow efficiency. Key growth areas include virtual nursing assistants, AI-assisted surgeries, and medical imaging analysis. Rising patient volumes and complex data further drive demand across regions.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Function, End Use, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generative AI in healthcare market size was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 33.3% from 2026 to 2033.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

Generative AI is transforming healthcare by providing data-driven insights that improve patient care, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and streamline clinical workflows. Moreover, the rising patient volumes, an aging population, and the increasing complexity of medical data are increasing the demand for AI in the healthcare market.

Why should you buy this report?

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
  • Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$2.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$28.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate33.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Featured

  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Google LLC
  • IBM
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd
  • Neuralink Corporation
  • NioyaTech
  • OpenAI
  • Saxon
  • Syntegra

Global Generative AI In Healthcare Market Report Segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Solutions
  • Service

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Virtual Nursing Assistants
  • Robot-Assisted AI Surgery
  • Administrative Process Optimization
  • Medical Imaging Analysis

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Clinical Research
  • Medical Centers
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Clinical
  • System

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Denmark
  • Sweden
  • Norway
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Thailand
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Kuwait



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fho0r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Generative AI in Healthcare Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AI in Healthcare
                            
                            
                                Generative AI
                            
                            
                                Generative AI for Healthcare
                            
                            
                                Generative AI In Healthcare
                            
                            
                                Healthcare Generative AI
                            

                



        


    

        
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