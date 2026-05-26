Generative AI in Healthcare Research Report 2026: Market to Grow by $25+ Billion Between 2025-2033, Driven by Increasing Complexity of Medical Data, Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy, and Efficiencies

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Function, End Use, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global generative AI in healthcare market size was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 33.3% from 2026 to 2033.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

Generative AI is transforming healthcare by providing data-driven insights that improve patient care, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and streamline clinical workflows. Moreover, the rising patient volumes, an aging population, and the increasing complexity of medical data are increasing the demand for AI in the healthcare market.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $28.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

NVIDIA Corporation

Google LLC

IBM

Johnson & Johnson

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Neuralink Corporation

NioyaTech

OpenAI

Saxon

Syntegra

Global Generative AI In Healthcare Market Report Segmentation



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Solutions

Service

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Virtual Nursing Assistants

Robot-Assisted AI Surgery

Administrative Process Optimization

Medical Imaging Analysis

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Clinical Research

Medical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Clinical

System

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Kuwait





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fho0r

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