AvidXchange Powers Embedded AP Payments for Acumatica Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange , a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the launch of embedded AP payment automation within Acumatica, powered by AvidXchange’s Accounts Payable as a Service solution. This launch follows the announcement of AvidXchange’s recent selection as Acumatica’s strategic partner to power payment automation for its mid-market customers, bringing deep expertise, a dedicated team of experts, and an extensive supplier network to deliver an embedded, streamlined payment experience.

Accounts Payable as a Service is AvidXchange’s fully managed, embedded solution that enables accounting systems and ERP providers, such as Acumatica, to offer their customers the ability to execute payments directly within their platforms. Through this integration, Acumatica’s more than 10,000 customers can initiate and manage supplier payments without ever leaving the Acumatica platform, helping streamline payment execution, gain visibility into payment status, and maintain greater control over cash flow.

“Embedded payments make it easier for finance teams to move quickly and stay in control, without adding complexity,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. “With this launch, Acumatica customers can manage payments more efficiently within their existing workflows while benefiting from AvidXchange’s supplier network and dedicated support.”

With digital onboarding, Acumatica customers can get up and running quickly and begin sending payments within minutes. From there, AvidXchange delivers fast, secure payments with enhanced security through digital payment methods, built-in controls, and reduced manual processes. In addition, AvidXchange manages the supplier experience across its extensive network of more than 1.5 million suppliers on behalf of customers, including managing enrollment, maintaining supplier payment preferences, and providing dedicated, ongoing support to reduce the administrative burden on finance teams.

“Through our partnership with AvidXchange, we’re continuing to evolve the Acumatica platform to better support our customers’ financial workflows,” said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. “With embedded payment automation, customers can simplify payments, improve visibility, and operate more efficiently with a solution designed to work seamlessly within Acumatica.”

To learn more about AvidXchange’s AP as a Service solution for Acumatica, please visit: https://www.avidxchange.com/solutions/avidsuite-for-acumatica/

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,000 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.5 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

