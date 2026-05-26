Allsup Reports Majority Of Denied Disability Applicants Never Appeal, Missing Out On Vital SSDI Benefits

Belleville, Illinois, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup , a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, reports that many disability applicants who receive an initial denial never continue to the SSDI appeals process, despite additional levels of review that can result in Social Security approval.

According to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) fiscal year 2025 workload data, about six out of 10 individuals whose SSDI applications are denied do not continue pursuing their claim by filing an appeal to the reconsideration level. For many, this decision can mean missing the opportunity to receive the financial support and healthcare coverage that they’re qualified to receive.

“An initial denial is a common part of the SSDI process,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “In fact, 64% of claimants are denied at the initial application level. Some people may view this as a reason to give up, but filing an appeal is the next logical step.”

“Many claims get approved on appeal,” Geist said. “This is especially true with experienced representation like Allsup, which helps present stronger medical evidence, develop the case more fully, and address errors or missing information in the claim. Too often, people give up before reaching those stages, and that can mean months or even years of lost disability benefits.”

Allsup experts assisting applicants know they may feel discouraged after an initial denial and overwhelmed by the complexity of the system or the strict appeal deadlines. In most cases, applicants have 60 days to appeal after receiving their denial notice. Missing the deadline can lead individuals to restart the application process entirely, potentially resulting in additional delays and lost back pay.

Individuals who receive an SSDI denial can learn more about the appeals process and the value of expert representation by visiting the What If I’m Denied section on Allsup.com or calling (800) 678-3276.

The reconsideration stage is the first level of appeal after an initial SSDI denial. During reconsideration, a different disability examiner reviews the claim, including any new medical evidence or updated documentation submitted since the initial decision. When claimants do decide to appeal, 74% find representation to help them. The award rate for Allsup customers at reconsideration is double the national average, demonstrating the value of continued case development and expert representation.

If a claim is denied at reconsideration, applicants may request a hearing before an administrative law judge (ALJ). Hearings allow individuals to provide testimony, submit additional evidence and receive an independent review of their case. At the hearing level, nearly 70% of Allsup customers are approved, compared to the national average of 50%.

“An initial denial is not the end of the process,” said Geist. “Many individuals who continue through the appeals process with experienced representation are ultimately approved for benefits. With 42+ years of experience and over 170,000 appeals won, our experts guide claimants through each step, helping them move forward with confidence to secure the disability benefits they deserve.”

If you need to file an appeal, learn more at the What If I’m Denied section on Allsup.com.

To learn more about applying for SSDI or checking eligibility, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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