Industrial Process Heating Market Analysis: Key Trends, Growth Drivers, and Forecast to 2032

Delray Beach, FL, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Industrial Process Heating Market by Gas Heating (Burners, Heat Exchangers, Air Heaters, BMS Controller, Sensors), Electric Heating (Electric Air Heaters, Immersion Heaters, Line Heaters, Solid-State Relay, SCR Power Controllers) - Global Forecast to 2032", The global industrial process heating market is valued at USD 13.36 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 17.47 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The industrial process heating market is growing due to rising demand for energy-efficient and low-emission heating solutions across industrial sectors. These systems provide precise temperature control and high thermal efficiency, supporting critical processes such as drying, melting, and chemical processing. Industries such as metals, chemicals, oil & gas, and food & beverages rely heavily on advanced heating systems to maintain productivity and product quality. The shift toward electrification and cleaner fuel-based systems is increasing as companies aim to reduce carbon emissions and meet regulatory requirements.

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Major Key Players in the Industrial Process Heating Industry:

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Siemens (Germany),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

ANDRITZ AG (Austria),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Fives Group (France),

Bloom Engineering Company, Inc. (US),

Fireye LLC (US),

NOXMAT (Germany),

SixCarbon Technology Co. Ltd. (China),

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company (US), and others.

Industrial Process Heating Market Segmentation:

The electric heating equipment segment is expected to dominate the electric-powered process heating market during the forecast period.

Electric heating equipment is expected to dominate the electric-powered process heating market due to its high energy efficiency, precise temperature control, and lower emissions compared to conventional gas-based systems. These systems are widely used across industries such as chemicals, metals, food & beverages, and electronics for applications including drying, curing, and heat treatment. The shift toward electrification is accelerating as industries aim to reduce carbon emissions and comply with stringent environmental regulations. Electric heating systems improve operational safety by eliminating direct combustion and enable better process control through advanced automation and power control technologies.

The food & beverage industry segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the electric-powered industrial process heating market during the forecast period.

The food & beverage industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of electric process heating, driven by the growing need for hygienic, energy-efficient, and precisely controlled heating solutions. Electric heating is widely utilized in processes such as pasteurization, drying, cooking, and temperature maintenance, where consistent quality and safety are essential. Its ability to provide uniform heating, eliminate direct combustion, and enable accurate temperature control makes it well-suited for sensitive food processing applications. Additionally, the industry’s growing focus on sustainability, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency is further accelerating the shift toward electric-powered heating technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region for electric process heating, driven by strong decarbonization efforts and the transition toward low-emission industrial operations. The region is increasingly shifting from conventional fuel-based systems to electric heating solutions, supported by regulatory pressure, sustainability targets, and rising carbon costs. Industries such as chemicals, food & beverage, and advanced manufacturing are actively adopting electric heating to improve energy efficiency and meet environmental standards. Additionally, ongoing investments in clean energy and modernization of industrial infrastructure are further supporting the adoption of electric-powered heating technologies across the region.

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Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Process Heating Market

Rising pressure to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and comply with environmental regulations is accelerating the adoption of advanced heating technologies, particularly electric-powered systems and smart control solutions.

The Asia Pacific industrial process heating market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, capacity expansions, and increasing demand for energy-efficient heating solutions.

Utilization of digital monitoring, automation, and advanced control systems, along with the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, is expected to create new opportunities by enhancing process efficiency, reliability, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Challenges related to high initial investment costs, integration complexity, and a shortage of skilled workers are expected to constrain the growth of this market.

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