RFID Market Size to Worth USD 40.96 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFID Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Size was valued at USD 14.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 40.96 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.66% over 2026–2035.”

Retail Item-level RFID Expansion is Boosting Market Growth Globally

Main structural growth drivers for the RFID industry consist of the current round of RFID deployments at the level of individual retail items that are gradually spreading outwards from the apparel industry where RFID labeling is an industry-wide standard adopted by most top international apparel retailers to other retail categories such as general merchandise, groceries, and consumer electronics where RFID's advantages of accurate inventory counting, reduced losses, and improved omnichannel fulfillment have created a compelling case for rolling RFID out across retail categories, thus driving the largest single-period increase in RFID tags deployed ever seen.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Impinj Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Alien Technology Corporation

Identiv Inc.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Brady Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Checkpoint Systems Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

Mojix Inc.

Feig Electronic GmbH

Sirit Inc.

GAO RFID Inc.

Datalogic S.p.A.

HID Global Corporation

Kathrein Solutions GmbH

Barcodes Inc.

SimplyRFID

RFID Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 14.87 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 40.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.66% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Tags, Readers, Software & Services)

• By Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency)

• By Application (Retail & Supply Chain Management, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Tags retained the dominant component position with approximately 54.67% of RFID market revenues in 2025 due its role as the indispensable consumable element of every RFID deployment globally. Readers are the fastest-growing RFID component at a CAGR of 12.30% through 2035, driven by the expansion of fixed reader infrastructure in retail stores, distribution centres, manufacturing facilities, and healthcare environments.

By Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency retained the dominant frequency position with approximately 59.10% of RFID market revenues in 2025 and simultaneously represents the fastest-growing frequency segment at a CAGR of 12.34%. The growth is driven by its technical advantages including read ranges of 2 to 12 metres in standard configurations and multi-tag simultaneous read rates exceeding 1,000 tags per second globally.

By Application

The domination of the Retail & Supply Chain Management segment within the RFID market, which constitutes a revenue market share of 46.82%, can be attributed mainly to the rising requirement for real-time inventory visibility and operational efficiency. The Healthcare segment will register the highest CAGR of 11.67% owing to the rising focus on patient safety and asset management in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Regional Insights

In 2025, North America emerged as the leading market segment, contributing about 84.8% to the revenues generated by the RFID industry in North America. This was due to its well-established RFID implementation platform, which included retail-level item tagging initiatives of apparel and general merchandise stores, RFID-based pharmaceutical supply chain serialisation solutions, asset management programs in the healthcare sector, and RFID-based military defense initiatives.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing RFID market based on its standing as the world’s biggest manufacturing base, which generates high demand for RFID due to work-in-progress monitoring and supply chain management purposes, increased online transaction volumes, which in turn spur investments in automation processes, such as automated sorting and fulfillment through RFID.

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Recent Developments:

October 2025 : Impinj announced enhancements to its M800 Series RFID chip platform with improved sensitivity enabling reliable tag reads at greater distances in challenging RF environments, directly addressing the deployment reliability limitations that had constrained RFID adoption in large warehouse environments with significant metal racking and product interference.

: Impinj announced enhancements to its M800 Series RFID chip platform with improved sensitivity enabling reliable tag reads at greater distances in challenging RF environments, directly addressing the deployment reliability limitations that had constrained RFID adoption in large warehouse environments with significant metal racking and product interference. 2025: Zebra Technologies expanded its RFID solutions portfolio with new fixed industrial readers incorporating AI-powered tag population management algorithms that automatically optimize antenna power and timing sequences to maximize read accuracy in dense tag environments such as retail stockrooms and pharmaceutical distribution centres.

Exclusive Sections of the RFID Market Report (The USPs):

COMPONENT PERFORMANCE & TRACKING EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand demand trends across RFID tags, readers, software, and services, along with improvements in asset tracking accuracy, inventory visibility, and data capture efficiency.

– helps you understand demand trends across RFID tags, readers, software, and services, along with improvements in asset tracking accuracy, inventory visibility, and data capture efficiency. FREQUENCY PERFORMANCE & COMMUNICATION RELIABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption across low frequency (LF), high frequency (HF), and ultra-high frequency (UHF) RFID systems, including enhancements in read range, signal reliability, and transmission performance.

– helps you evaluate adoption across low frequency (LF), high frequency (HF), and ultra-high frequency (UHF) RFID systems, including enhancements in read range, signal reliability, and transmission performance. APPLICATION PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze RFID adoption across retail & supply chain management, healthcare, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and agriculture, along with improvements in automation and workflow efficiency.

– helps you analyze RFID adoption across retail & supply chain management, healthcare, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and agriculture, along with improvements in automation and workflow efficiency. SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY & INVENTORY CONTROL METRICS – helps you assess reductions in manual errors, inventory losses, supply chain disruptions, and asset misplacement through advanced RFID-enabled tracking systems.

– helps you assess reductions in manual errors, inventory losses, supply chain disruptions, and asset misplacement through advanced RFID-enabled tracking systems. REAL-TIME MONITORING & BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY METRICS – helps you identify gains in traceability, operational productivity, resource utilization, and reduced dependence on manual intervention across industrial and commercial operations.

– helps you identify gains in traceability, operational productivity, resource utilization, and reduced dependence on manual intervention across industrial and commercial operations. SMART TRACKING & AUTOMATION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities driven by increasing adoption of automation technologies, IoT-enabled smart tracking systems, and digital transformation initiatives across global industries.

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