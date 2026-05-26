Astra Tower Achieves LEED Gold Certification, Advancing Sustainable Living in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (May 26, 2026) — Kensington Investment Company announced today that Astra Tower has been awarded LEED Gold Certification, a globally recognized designation awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) that honors excellence in sustainable design, construction, and operations.

“LEED certification is the ultimate recognition of global green building leadership,” said Peter Templeton, President and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council. “Each new LEED-certified project brings us closer to transforming the built environment to benefit people, communities, and the planet.”

LEED-certified buildings demonstrate verified performance across environmental metrics and represent a commitment to operating at the highest level of sustainability and efficiency.

Astra Tower is a premier multifamily residential development in Salt Lake City designed to deliver a modern living experience centered on sustainability, wellness, and urban connectivity. The 372-unit community offers a diverse mix of studio, one-, two-, and three- bedroom residences, including luxury penthouse homes. Complemented by over 1 acre of amenity space, the property features a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a resort-inspired wellness floor, as well as an expansive outdoor green space designed to foster community engagement through elevated resident experiences. The property combines high-performance building systems with these thoughtfully curated amenities to support a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

Developed to meet the highest standards of environmental performance and resident wellness, Astra Tower reflects Kensington’s ongoing commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed communities that prioritize both sustainability and long-term value.

“Earning LEED Gold is a meaningful milestone for our team and a reflection of our belief that how we build is just as important as what we build,” said Ed Lewis, CEO of Kensington Investment Company. “Astra Tower represents our commitment to creating forward-thinking residential environments that enhance quality of life while reducing environmental impact.”

Professionally managed by Greystar, Astra Tower achieved certification through the implementation of practical, measurable strategies across key sustainability categories, including energy efficiency, water conservation, sustainable materials, site development, and indoor environmental quality.

Among its standout features, Astra Tower incorporates a two-stage central air filtration system that cleans outdoor air before it is circulated throughout the building. Designed to improve indoor air quality for residents, the system also contributes to cleaner air being released back into the surrounding environment. At the top of the tower, the building’s crown lighting changes color based on real-time city air-quality conditions — a visual feature intended to raise public awareness around environmental health and pollution levels in partnership with Utah Clean Air.

Water conservation was another key focus. Astra Tower reduces potable water use by at least 35% below baseline with standard buildings, helping preserve local water resources through efficient fixtures and systems. Energy performance is supported by high-efficiency boilers, heat recovery systems, demand-control ventilation, and optimized mechanical and electrical systems, all designed to significantly lower energy consumption.

Astra Tower also supports reduced energy demand through natural ventilation, with operable windows that allow residents to enjoy fresh air and limit reliance on mechanical cooling when weather conditions permit.

Recognizing the importance of sustainable transportation, Astra Tower promotes lower‑carbon living with electric vehicle charging stations, electric bike programs, and a walkable downtown location with convenient access to public transit. Biophilic and wellness‑focused design elements — including green spaces, outdoor terraces, and wellness amenities — further connect residents with nature and support healthier, more balanced living.

Through these combined efforts, Astra Tower demonstrates how sustainability, design excellence, and livability can work together to create residential environments built for today and for future generations.

About Kensington Investment Company

Kensington Investment Company is a real estate investment and development firm focused on delivering high-quality multifamily and mixed-use communities. The firm is committed to creating long-term value through disciplined investment strategies, design excellence, and a strong emphasis on sustainability and resident experience.

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) accelerates and scales the transformation of the built environment to minimize climate impacts and enhance the well-being of people, the environment, and communities worldwide. USGBC leads market transformation through LEED and other green building certification and enablement programs, robust educational offerings, an international network of industry leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com