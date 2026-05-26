United Steelworkers welcome 120 new health-care members following organizing victory at Heritage House

ST. JACOBS, Ontario, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is proud to welcome 120 new health-care members following a successful organizing victory at Heritage House, a long-term care home in St. Jacobs, Ont.

Workers voted in favour of joining the union, demonstrating a desire for a stronger voice at work and greater workplace representation.

“Long-term care workers provide essential care and support every day,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “By joining USW, Heritage House workers are strengthening their collective voice and taking an important step forward in building a stronger future together.”

“Workers came together as one, understanding that joining the United Steelworkers was the best way to have a seat at the table, and participate in the decision-making process that affects their daily work lives, leading to positive change. We were happy to help them achieve this success,” said Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator.

This victory reflects a growing trend of workers across the health-care sector choosing to unionize with USW and strengthen their voice on the job.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator, 613-362-4414, djalbert@usw.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca