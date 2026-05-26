GCC Data Centre Projects Market Analysis Report 2026: Project-by-Project View of Buildouts at a Time When Cloud Adoption, AI Workloads and Data Localisation are Reshaping Infrastructure Priorities

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The GCC Data Centre Projects Market 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers a project-by-project view of the GCC's data centre buildout at a time when cloud adoption, AI workloads and data localisation are reshaping national infrastructure priorities.



The GCC Data Centre Projects Market 2026 tracks 174+ major active and planned projects across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, with a combined value of more than $93bn.



Who will benefit from this report?

Designed for organisations involved in planning, financing, delivering or supplying digital infrastructure, including:

Data centre developers and operators

Contractors and engineering consultants

Technology firms and specialist suppliers (power, cooling, electrical, modular)

Investors, infrastructure funds, banks and advisors

Policy makers, economists, analysts, academics and researchers

To help you prioritise opportunities, the report:

Reviews 30+ projects in-depth, including capacity, location, development stage, timelines, ownership, stakeholders, contractors and key decision makers

Provides a structured project listing for the remaining pipeline, with essential data points and scope notes for fast qualification and comparison

All findings are anchored in MEED Projects data, supported by human-checked project research from MEED's regional team, so you can act on reliable, deal-relevant intelligence rather than desk-based assumptions.



Data centres have become foundational to the GCC's digital economy, supporting sovereign cloud ambitions, smart city programmes, fintech growth, e-government services and cybersecurity resilience. As demand accelerates, investors and suppliers face a crowded pipeline where power availability, grid constraints, cooling performance, sustainability requirements and delivery capacity can determine whether projects move from announcement to execution.



Who is driving investment?



Track activity across public and private sector clients, including global hyperscalers and regional developers. The report covers the market landscape shaped by organisations such as Amazon Web Services, Khazna, Etisalat, Google, Huawei, and other active owners, developers, utilities and government stakeholders across the GCC.



The report assesses the drivers and constraints influencing delivery, including:

Data localisation rules and hosting requirements

Country-level digital policies and regulatory frameworks

National programmes supporting long-term demand (e.g., Saudi Vision 2030, UAE digital economy and AI initiatives, and broader GCC cloud-first/localisation strategies)

Report Scope

GCC data centre project pipelines by country and project type

Investment outlook, capex trends and client spending plans

Procurement routes, packaging strategies and delivery models

Power and cooling technologies, energy efficiency and ESG considerations

Renewable energy integration and sustainability requirements

Regulatory frameworks and data localisation policies

Profiles and activity of key developers, hyperscalers, contractors and suppliers

Reasons to Buy

Identify upcoming opportunities across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise and edge facilities

Monitor live pipelines and capacity expansion timelines across all six GCC markets

Understand procurement routes, phasing strategies and delivery models

Assess execution risks linked to grid access, land availability, contractor capacity and sustainability targets

Prioritise markets, clients and partners with greater confidence

All insights are grounded in project-level intelligence verified by MEED's research team, not desk-based assumptions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Snapshot



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Data Centre Typologies & Classifications

2.3 Evolution of Data Centres: 1950s - Present

2.4 GCC Data Centre Evolution



3 Key Trends & Market Signals

3.1 Key Trends in Modern Data Centres: Global & GCC

3.2 Global Distribution of Data Centres

3.3 Installed Capacity Growth: Historic & Forecast

3.4 Data Centre Construction Projects Globally

3.5 Regional Power Demand: Historic & Outlook

3.6 Technology & Value Chain Leaders



4 Market Drivers & Constraints



5 Supply Ecosystem

5.1 Supply Chain Dynamics

5.2 GCC Supply Chain by Country

5.3 GCC Data Centre Operators

5.4 GCC - Data Centre Equipment Suppliers



6 Capex & Delivery

6.1 GCC Data Centre Construction Cost Index 2025

6.2 GCC Data Centre - PPP Framework



7 Regulation & Policy



8 Regional Projects Market

8.1 Project Market Size

8.2 Historical Contracts

8.3 Pipeline Projects

8.4 Top Stakeholders

8.5 Top Projects in Execution

8.6 Top Future Projects



9 Case Studies

9.1 Major Data Centre Projects in Saudi Arabia

9.2 Other Known Data Centre Projects in Saudi Arabia

9.3 Major Data Centre Projects in the UAE

9.4 Other Known Data Centre Projects in the UAE

9.5 Major Data Centre Projects in Bahrain

9.6 Other Known Data Centre Projects in Bahrain

9.7 Major Data Centre Projects in Kuwait

9.8 Other Known Data Centre Projects in Kuwait

9.9 Major Data Centre Projects in Qatar

9.10 Other Known Data Centre Projects in Qatar

Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services

Khazna

Etisalat

Google

Huawei

Moro and Gulf Data Hub

Saudi Telecom Company

Khazna Data Centers

Gulf Data Hub

Moro Hub

Equinix

Edgnex

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Siemens

Johnson Controls

AECOM

Arup

Horizons Contracting Co

BK Gulf LLC

ACWA Power

Procore

Watts Industries Middle East FZE

Korea Plant Industries Association

SEPCO

AVK Gulf

Atco Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80u1wy

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