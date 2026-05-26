Asia Drug Development Beyond China Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Pharma R&D and Deal Trends in South Korea, Japan, and India

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Asia Beyond China: Pharma R&D and Deal Trends in South Korea, Japan, and India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report talks about how other nations, including South Korea, Japan, and India, are following China's initiatives by enhancing innovation across the drug development lifecycle.

These nations are deploying differentiated regulatory pathways to accelerate development and attract investment, increasing Asia's strategic importance for global clinical, regulatory, and partnering strategies.

Report Findings

China continues to lead Asia's drug development, with other nations following China's initiatives.

Small molecules and oncology remain as the most dominant within Asian drug development markets.

South Korea and India expand clinical trial activity while Japan shifts to multinational trials.

M&A occurs but remains a secondary channel to licensing across these markets; South Korea and Japan are primarily oriented toward out-licensing innovative assets to US/EU partners.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Regulatory Advancements

Drug Development

Therapy Area Focus: Oncology

Biosimilars

Innovators

Clinical Trials

Deals

Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qks9ct

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