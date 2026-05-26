7MM Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Report 2026: Pipeline STRs Will Not Surpass Biktarvy in Terms of Commercial Success - Outlook to 2033

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV): Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth assessment of the HIV market including disease overview, epidemiology, disease management, current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, R&D strategies, pipeline assessment, current and future players, and market outlook.



In the decades since the approval of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART)-GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK's) Retrovir (azidothymidine) in 1987-the HIV market has become highly competitive, with a wide range of options now available for both treatment and prophylaxis of HIV. This includes the availability of once-daily, single-tablet regimens (STRs) for HIV treatment such as Gilead's Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/TAF) and Genvoya (elvitegravir/cobicistat/emtricitabine/TAF), as well as long-acting injectables including Gilead's Sunlenca (lenacapavir) for the treatment of multidrug-resistant HIV, as well as GSK's Apretude (cabotegravir) and Gilead's Yeztugo/Yeytuo (lenacapavir) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).



The analyst projects the global HIV marketplace-which, for the purposes of this report, comprises seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM: the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan)-to experience modest growth during the forecast period. The report covers only HIV-1 because the strain is responsible for the majority of diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV in the 7MM. Furthermore, HIV-2 infections are mainly reported in sub-Saharan African countries, which are not included in the scope of this report.



The model covers the market forecast for marketed products and Phase III pipeline products. The base year of this model is 2023, and the forecast period is 2023-33.

Report Scope

Overview of HIV including etiology, pathophysiology and epidemiology.

Key topics covered include current market landscape, strategic competitor assessment, unmet needs and opportunities, R&D trends, pipeline assessment, and current and future players.

HIV market outlook from 2023-2033, including annual cost of therapy per patient, and total sales revenues per product for each of the 7MM.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies and identify the companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM HIV market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM HIV market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 HIV: Executive Summary

1.1 Summary of changes

1.2 Key metrics for HIV

1.3 HIV market to reach $30.6 billion by 2033

1.4 Gilead Sciences to remain leading player in the HIV space

1.5 Despite major advances in ART, significant unmet needs remain

1.6 Pipeline STRs will not surpass Biktarvy in terms of commercial success

1.7 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Clinical stages of HIV infection

3.3 Prognosis and quality of life



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for HIV (2023-33)

4.6 Discussion



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Better prevention and testing, and earlier diagnosis

7.3 Improvements to mental health, social and ancillary care services

7.4 More affordable and accessible prophylactic and therapeutic options

7.5 Addressing drug resistance



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.2 Clinical trials design



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets (7MM)

12.2 US

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan

Companies Featured

Gilead

Janssen

Merck

ViiV Healthcare

GSK

AbbVie

Theratechnologies

Roche

Cytodyn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csv7lj

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