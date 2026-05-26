New Generation of “Beyond the Ballot” Leaders Embarks on a Quest and Aims to Save Democracy.

Charleston, SC, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new generation of “beyond the ballot” leaders is stepping up, determined to move beyond civil rights and make significant strides toward abolishing institutional racism (AIR), allowing Americans to breathe (and live) freely in our democracy. Doreszell Cohen-Bakam, a former Democrat and tireless advocate, has declared herself a Woman On the Rise (WOR) after years of exhausting political engagement from 1996 to 2018. Her journey through various avenues of activism left her physically and mentally drained, prompting a bold exit from all political arenas.



With her “outside looking in” view, Doreszell observes the ongoing conflict between Republicans and Democrats, noting that their struggles are rooted in a relentless quest for power, control over resources, and dominance. She argues that the 21st century lacks authentic leaders capable of mobilizing the masses, with Donald J. Trump the only figure to command a significant following. “There is not one transformational leader who has the same number of loyal followers compared to President Trump. Therefore, Americans are not currently living in a republic with a functional democracy,” she asserts.



Key themes in OUT include:

- The urgent need for a new generation of leaders to combat institutional racism.

- Doreszell's personal evolution and declaration as a Woman On the Rise.

- The critique of political power struggles overshadowing genuine leadership.

- The disillusionment with current political figures and the state of democracy.

- A call to action for citizens to recognize their voices in the quest for change.



Doreszell Cohen-Bakam structures the narrative to challenge readers to reflect on the current political landscape and the absence of transformative leadership. Will Americans rise to reclaim their democracy?



OUT is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For a signed copy or more information about the author, please visit her website www.cohenbakam.com or any of her social media platforms.

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About the Author: Doreszell Cohen-Bakam is a multiple award-winning author known for her work, LINK-UP 2 LIFT-UP: Sorting through Our Culture Kingdom for Our Future Generations. As a dedicated educator in Florida, she passionately teaches writing and life-skills at a STEM school in Jacksonville, inspiring the next generation of authors and leaders. Doreszell is a doctoral candidate at Walden University working on her dissertation in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. She also focuses on mental liberation through her traveler’s program. COHEN-BAKAM ENTERPRISES, LLC: DBA PILGRIMAGE TO AFRICA FOR NATURAL HEALING IN GHANA is registered with the State of Florida as a Seller of Travel. Ref. No. ST46286. Doreszell’s commitment to education and community engagement drives her efforts to empower others through her writing, teaching, and more, making a significant impact in her community and beyond.

Media Contact: doreszell@cohenbakam.com

Available for interviews: Author, Doreszell Cohen-Bakam

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