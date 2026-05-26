OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 7,028,332 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 26 May 2026 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’) to raise £75 million, with an over-allotment facility of £25 million, in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 52.0p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 30 October 2025 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

An application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 28 May 2026.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,186,150,263. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to issue a notification of their interest in, or of a change in their interest in the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53