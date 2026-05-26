Visory Health Announces Two Senior Executives’ Promotions Amid Rapid Growth

ESTERO, Fla., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a top-three prescription discount card transforming the way Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals access affordable healthcare, today announces the promotion of Alexandra Robertson to Chief Growth Officer and Brittney Tierce to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Both executives have been integral to Visory Health since its inception, helping build the company into the leading platform it is today.

“I am so excited to work with Brittney and Alexandra as they navigate the complex challenges of the global drug supply chain. Alexandra’s ability to build relationships, forge partnerships and create critical initiatives from the ground up, while continuously evolving our strategies to compete against incumbents in unique ways, is what makes affordable and accessible medications possible for the communities so often left behind. To fulfill that promise, Brittney brings her intellect and creativity to envision, build and scale technology that simplifies the patient journey every step of the way. Congratulations to both Alexandra and Brittney on their well-deserved promotion to officers and C-suite executives,” said Susan Lang, CEO and Founder of Visory Health.

Robertson started at Visory Health as Vice President of Growth and has been a driving force behind the company’s rapid expansion and market presence in more than 38,000 pharmacies nationwide. As CGO, she will oversee growth strategy, partnership development and large-scale efforts to bring Visory Health’s program to more Americans seeking affordable prescription options.

“When a patient can finally fill a prescription they couldn't afford before, that’s a real health outcome changed. My focus as Chief Growth Officer is closing that gap at scale through strategic partnerships, community presence and program innovation. Visory is positioned to redefine what prescription access looks like for underserved populations, making affordability and access the norm, not the exception," said Robertson.

Tierce was foundational in creating the proprietary technology Visory Health runs on in her previous role as Senior Vice President of Technology and Security. Now as CTO, she will drive the technology road map enterprise-wide, including security, technology and AI innovation, building key components of the discount card platform that reduce friction for consumers and pharmacy partners and deliver consistent savings at the point of care.

“Technology should be a bridge, not a barrier. I’ve built my career at Visory Health dismantling the systems that stand between patients and affordable medications,” said Tierce. “As Chief Technology Officer, my focus is raising that bar continuously by creating smarter systems, faster delivery and infrastructure that scales access to the communities we serve.”

Both Tierce and Robertson have consistently set the standard for visionary leadership in their respective fields. Tierce received recognition as an LA Times Inspirational Woman, and Robertson won the Orlando Business Journal's C-Suite Awards and Power Player Awards for their outstanding leadership and accomplishments.

As Visory Health continues to expand its impact, the company is deepening partnerships, broadening its pharmacy network and developing next-generation tools to further reduce prescription costs for Americans. It offers up to 80% off prescription medications, doesn’t require insurance or an account, and is accessible in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store . To save on prescriptions, visit visoryhealth.com .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a top-three, patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, has access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs at the core of how it operates. It has saved millions of customers’ money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 38,000 pharmacy partners nationwide, including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar by Moburst for Visory Health

erica.torres@moburst.com