FMCG Sustainability & Ethics Mega-Trends Report with Added Focus on Retail and Foodservice

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TrendSights Analysis 2025: Mega-Trend Overview-Sustainability & Ethics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research explores the Sustainability & Ethics mega-trend and its relevance across the FMCG sectors with added focus on retail and Foodservice.



The Sustainability & Ethics mega-trend is being driven by consumers who want to reduce the environmental and social harm linked to their purchasing decisions.

As more people aim to live in ways that are greener, fairer, and more responsible, sustainability and ethics are playing a bigger role in what they buy. In response, brands are increasingly focused on improving the sustainability of their operations and taking a more proactive approach to environmental and social responsibility.



Report Scope

Ethical purchases can focus on harm reduction or improving fairness in the supply chain.

Nearly three quarters of consumers find "sustainable/environmentally-friendly" claims to be "essential/nice-to-have" when making a purchase.

For young generations, "sustainable" means use of natural and organic ingredients.

Reasons to Buy

Consider emerging opportunities and threats in the fast-moving consumer goods market and gain insight into potential future consumer behavior.

Identify interesting new and emerging concepts, products, and ideas on offer in retail, foodservice, online spaces, and beyond.

Understand how new concepts and ideas fit into - or challenge - current consumer trends.

Gain insight and inspiration for innovation programs and new product development.

Companies Featured

Beyond Meat

Johnson & Johnson

The Estee Lauder Companies

Little Green Radicals

Full Moon Pet

British American Tobacco

Philip Morris International

Just Salads

Lidl

The Body Shop

Kind Snacks

Meatly

The Pack

Hazelnut Republic

Feastables

Shiseido

Peachies

La Rustichella

RMS Beauty

Unilever

Perfect Corp

Instacart

Voshbon

Oishii

Sunflower Family

Urban Platter

Natura

Pip & Nut

Cottonsie

Soul Kitchen

Pantalones

L'Oreal

REBBL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vctf1e

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