Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 352,986 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each were issued and allotted on 26 May 2026 at a price of 49.1p per share equivalent to the current NAV.

These shares were issued to those investors who, in accordance with the adviser charging terms contained in each fundraising document offered to the public and published since 31 December 2012 following the introduction of the Retail Distribution Review, had chosen to pay their adviser less than the 0.5% ongoing adviser charge. One deceased shareholder was included as part of these investors and their estate will receive a proportion of the rebate in cash in place of Ordinary Shares.

An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 1 June 2026.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 1,186,503,249. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to issue a notification of their interest in, or of a change in their interest in the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • May 26, 2026 11:00 ET | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc
    Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

    OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 7,028,332 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on...

    Read More
  • May 22, 2026 12:25 ET | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc
    Final Results

    Octopus Apollo VCT plc Final Results Octopus Apollo VCT plc today announces the final results for the year ended 31 January 2026. Octopus Apollo VCT plc (‘Apollo’ or the ‘Company’) is a Venture...

    Read More
 