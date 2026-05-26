Bessor Announces Entering Option for the Redhill Property

Vancouver, BC, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor" or the “Corporation”) announces that, on February 9, 2026, it entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Homegold Resources Ltd. (“Homegold”) and Johan Shearer (“Shearer”), pursuant to which Bessor terminated its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Redhill property, located south of Ashcroft, B.C (the "Redhill Property") in exchange for a 30% ownership interest in the Redhill Property (the “30% Ownership Interest”). Under the Agreement, Shearer and Homegold are at liberty to deal with Bessor’s 30% Ownership Interest in the Redhill Property in their sole discretion, without the prior written consent of Bessor and Bessor will be entitled to a 30% share of any gross proceeds from such sale or disposition.

Bessor further announces that, on April 2, 2026, Homegold and Shearer (on behalf of themselves and Bessor) entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Copper One Resources Corp. (“Copper One”, formerly, Giant Mining Corp.), pursuant to which Homegold, Shearer, and Bessor (collectively, the “Optionors”) granted an option to Copper One to earn a 100% interest in the Redhill Property. Bessor currently holds the 30% Interest in the Redhill Property, and Homegold and Shearer collectively hold the remaining 70% interest. The approval of the Option Agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

PROPERTY DETAILS

The Redhill property is located south of Ashcroft, B.C., within the Kamloops mining district, and is accessible through the Trans-Canada Highway. The property comprises 18 mineral claims totalling approximately 4,736.38 hectares (11,703 acres) (the “Mineral Claims”).

OPTION TERMS

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, in order to earn a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, Copper One must pay a total amount of $915,000 to the Optionors (the “Cash Consideration”), with 30% of the Cash Consideration payable to Bessor, and Copper One must spend $900,000 on work expenditures at the Redhill Property (the “Work Obligations”). The aggregate first-year Cash Consideration is $45,000 and the Work Obligation is $100,000 of work performed on the Redhill Property, with the balance of the Cash Consideration requirements spread over another 10 years and with the balance of the Work Obligations spread over 5 years.

Copper One’s Cash Consideration and Work Obligations under the Option Agreement are set out below:

Payment Date Cash Consideration ($CAD) Work Obligations ($CAD) Upon execution of the Option Agreement 20,000 - On or before the first anniversary of the Option Agreement 25,000 100,000 On or before the second anniversary of the Option Agreement 30,000 150,000 On or before the third anniversary of the Option Agreement 40,000 150,000 On or before the fourth anniversary of the Option Agreement 50,000 200,000 On or before the fifth anniversary of the Option Agreement 50,000 300,000 On or before the sixth anniversary of the Option Agreement 50,000 - On or before the seventh anniversary of the Option Agreement 50,000 - On or before the eighth anniversary of the Option Agreement 50,000 - On or before the ninth anniversary of the Option Agreement 50,000 - On or before the tenth anniversary of the Option Agreement 500,000 - Total 915,000 900,000



In addition, Bessor will be entitled to 30% of a one time bonus payment of $500,000 in cash or $500,000 of common shares of Copper One (based on the 90 day volume weighted average price of Copper One common shares), at Copper One’s election, upon the: (a) sale of all of the Mineral Claims on the Redhill Property; or (b) the commencement of commercial production on the Redhill Property (the “Bonus Payment”).

Bessor was also granted a 30% interest to a royalty of 2% net smelter returns, 0.6% net to Bessor on the Redhill Property (the “NSR”). Copper One was granted the right to acquire, at any time, 1% of the NSR (50% of the total NSR royalty) for the sum of $1,000,000.

ABOUT BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Bessor’s focus is on exploration and development of its Golden Eagle property in the Yukon. Bessor also owns a 30% interest in the Redhill Property, currently under option by Copper One Resources Corp. In addition, Bessor has a 1% NSR on certain claims in the Blackwater Mine operated by Artemis Gold Inc.

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Jason Riley

CEO & Director

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: 778-809-1303

Email: info@bessorminerals.com

Website: www.bessorminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Option Agreement including, regulatory approval of the Option Agreement, the payment of Cash Consideration or completion of Work Obligations required to exercise the option and the payment of the Bonus Payment or the NSR buy back rights under the Option Agreement. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In the forward looking information contained in this news release, Bessor has made numerous assumptions, based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with the mineral industry. In addition, Bessor has assumed: the continued market acceptance of Bessor’s business model; the ability of Bessor to raise future equity financing, if needed, at prices acceptable to Bessor; the ability of Bessor or third parties to discover viable exploration targets on Bessor’s properties; the ability of Bessor to explore and develop its properties; the cost of exploration, including sampling, drilling and assaying on Bessor’s properties, the costs of developing Bessor’s properties; and Bessor’s general and administrative costs remaining sustainable. While, Bessor considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Bessor’s observations, actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the possibility that the analytical results from future core sampling does not return significant grades of copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, any other molybdenum by-products or any other economic minerals; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology; continuity and grade of mineralization; there is no certainty that any ongoing work programs will result in significant or successful exploration of the Bessor’s properties or development of Bessor’s properties into a producing mine; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; Bessor may not be able to comply with its ongoing obligations regarding its properties; the early stage development of Bessor and its projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices, in particular copper, gold, silver, and zinc prices; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Bessor; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors used to develop such forward-looking information that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Bessor’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Bessor has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Bessor does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.