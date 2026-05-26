NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Wild Tokyo

Vancouver, Canada, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Wild Tokyo that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Interac Casinos Canada 2026: Wild Tokyo Casino Launches New Bonuses & Fast Interac Withdrawals for Real Money Players" issued May 07, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
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