Syncfusion becomes HubSpot Technology Partner, Launches BoldSign eSignature App in HubSpot Marketplace

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it has joined the HubSpot Technology Partner Program with the launch of BoldSign in the HubSpot Marketplace . The integration brings e-signature workflows directly into HubSpot, enabling customer-facing teams to send, track, and close agreements directly within the platform where those deals are managed.

“When a conversation becomes a deal, the e-signing process should be frictionless,” said George Livingston, Head of Product for BoldSign. “BoldSign’s HubSpot integration helps teams move faster, reduce manual work, and keep their document workflows connected.”

The integration is designed around how HubSpot teams already work. Rather than routing to a separate tool, the entire signature workflow lives inside HubSpot's Contacts, Companies, and Deals records, with completed documents automatically synced back to the corresponding CRM record.

Key capabilities include:

Auto-fill documents using mapped HubSpot properties, including name, email, deal amount, and close date

Support both template-based and one-time document sending

Track document status (sent, viewed, pending, and signed) from within HubSpot

Set signing order for sequential workflows or allow parallel signing

Include CC recipients to keep stakeholders informed without adding signers

BoldSign is a simple, secure e-signature solution developed by Syncfusion and trusted by more than 50,000 businesses worldwide, from startups and nonprofits to global enterprises. It is built on enterprise-grade compliance standards, including SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and eIDAS, with AES-256 encryption and tamper-proof audit trails. All e-signatures are legally enforceable under the ESIGN Act, UETA, and eIDAS.

HubSpot technology partners build integrations that help businesses connect their favorite tools to HubSpot's customer platform. The HubSpot Technology Partner Program ensures partners meet quality and security standards.

BoldSign is available now in the HubSpot Marketplace . For more information or to start a free trial, visit BoldSign’s HubSpot integration page .



About Syncfusion®, Inc.