GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Projected to Reach USD 307 Billion by 2035 Driven by Expanding Metabolic Disease Burden – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market was valued at USD 60.6 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 307 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.61% from 2026–2035.”

The GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market has experienced an unprecedented growth trend due to the increasing rate of diabetes and obesity cases around the world and the rising need for long-term metabolic diseases treatment solutions. The growing popularity of GLP-1 agonists, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, along with the consistent development of new treatments, has led to revolutionary changes in approaches to therapy for endocrine and obesity problems.





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The U.S. GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market was valued at USD 27.27 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 138.15 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.61% from 2026–2035.

Being the main consumer of GLP-1 receptor agonists globally, the United States is responsible for the largest percentage of revenue generated by the global market due to a high prevalence of patients with diabetes and obesity in the country and the existing insurance programs for Type 2 diabetes management.

The Europe GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market is estimated to be USD 16.84 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 78.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.59% during 2026–2035.

In Europe, there is a significant yet controlled GLP-1 market based on health technology appraisals, which decide whether the product will be covered by the government according to lower drug prices compared to the United States. The main European GLP-1 market is Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Scandinavia, with good diabetes prescription practices following guidelines.

Rising Global Metabolic Disease Burden Driving Strong Structural Demand for GLP-1 Therapies

Growth of the GLP-1 receptor agonist market is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and obesity on a global scale. Hundreds of millions of people around the world need ongoing medical management of their metabolic conditions, hence necessitating effective drug-based interventions. GLP-1 receptor agonists are well documented for their role in managing blood glucose, facilitating weight loss, and reducing the risks of heart problems; thus, they make the preferred choice of drug in various treatment guidelines. The widening range of applications from diabetes to obesity and risk mitigation has greatly increased the potential market size.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Novo Nordisk A/S (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Victoza, Saxenda)

Eli Lilly and Company (Mounjaro, Zepbound, Trulicity)

AstraZeneca PLC (Byetta, Bydureon BCise)

Sanofi SA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc. (MariTide)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Zealand Pharma A/S

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Structure Therapeutics Inc.

Altimmune Inc.

Carmot Therapeutics (Roche)

Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Inventiva SA

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Hua Medicine Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Ozempic (semaglutide) emerged as the dominant product in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market in 2025 holding a share of 35.12% owing to high efficacy, well-established prescribing trends, and clinical studies proving positive cardiovascular outcomes. On the other hand, products based on tirzepatide, including Mounjaro and Zepbound, are expected to record faster CAGRs due to weight loss benefits and dual action on the GIP receptors.

By Application

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus occupied the maximum market share in 2025 as a result of established treatment guidelines, reimbursement coverage, and clinical use. The Obesity application segment is growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as the addressable obesity patient population conservatively estimated at 800 million people globally with BMI above 30.

By Route of Administration

Parenteral (subcutaneous injection) delivery held the dominant route of administration position in 2025 as all high-dose, high-efficacy GLP-1 formulations currently approved for obesity management require injection for the delivery of drug quantities sufficient to achieve therapeutic plasma concentrations. Oral segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR as it fundamentally removes the injection barrier that constrains GLP-1 therapy adoption in the substantial patient population globally.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies captured the highest market share in 2025 owing to structured prescription processes and specialized diabetes programs. Retail and online pharmacies are anticipated to show the fastest growth due to increasing use of technology in healthcare delivery and convenience-seeking patients.

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Regional Insights:

North America led the GLP-1 receptor agonists market in 2025 and accounted for about 45% of the total market share, mainly attributed to its strong presence in the U.S. market. Reimbursement infrastructure, high pricing strategies, and wider adoption among multiple medical specialties keep North America ahead of others. Growing employer-sponsored health coverage, along with increasing acceptance of GLP-1 drugs for obesity treatment, are fueling regional demand.

Asia Pacific is the most rapidly expanding region in the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, owing to Japan's high rate of GLP-1 prescription, strong diabetes pharmacotherapy background, China's large number of diabetic patients, and rapid growth in the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Eli Lilly and Company received FDA approval for tirzepatide (Zepbound) for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity, expanding its therapeutic applications beyond metabolic disorders.

, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA approval for tirzepatide (Zepbound) for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity, expanding its therapeutic applications beyond metabolic disorders. In 2025, Novo Nordisk announced positive Phase 3 ESSENCE trial results evaluating semaglutide for early Alzheimer’s disease, demonstrating potential neuroprotective effects and opening new therapeutic opportunities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

THERAPEUTIC EXPANSION LANDSCAPE – helps you understand how GLP-1 receptor agonists are expanding beyond diabetes into obesity, cardiovascular, and neurological indications.

– helps you understand how GLP-1 receptor agonists are expanding beyond diabetes into obesity, cardiovascular, and neurological indications. DRUG UTILIZATION & PRESCRIPTION TRENDS – helps you analyze prescribing behavior across endocrinology, cardiology, and primary care settings.

– helps you analyze prescribing behavior across endocrinology, cardiology, and primary care settings. BIOLOGIC INNOVATION PIPELINE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate next-generation GLP-1, GIP, and triple agonist therapies under development.

– helps you evaluate next-generation GLP-1, GIP, and triple agonist therapies under development. ORAL VS INJECTABLE ADOPTION SHIFT – helps you assess how oral GLP-1 formulations are reshaping patient accessibility and compliance.

– helps you assess how oral GLP-1 formulations are reshaping patient accessibility and compliance. PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT & ACCESS DYNAMICS – helps you identify how insurance coverage and pricing pressures influence market penetration globally.

– helps you identify how insurance coverage and pricing pressures influence market penetration globally. BIOSIMILAR DISRUPTION POTENTIAL – helps you understand future cost compression scenarios and their impact on global GLP-1 accessibility.

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GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 60.6 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 307 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.61% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Ozempic, Trulicity, Mounjaro, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Victoza, Zepbound, Other Products)

• By Application (Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Obesity)

• By Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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