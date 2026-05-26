National Advertising Division Finds Rapid Consulting's "Legal to Own with no FCC License Required" Claim for My Emergency Radio Supported

New York, NY, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division, Rapid Consulting, LLC (Rapid Radios) was found to have a reasonable basis for its claim “Legal to Own with no FCC License Required” for its My Emergency Radio.

Rapid Radios is a family-owned business that markets and sells My Emergency Radio, an amateur radio.

At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) was whether the claim, “Legal to Own with no FCC License Required,” is supported under applicable Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations.

NAD determined that the claim is supported in the context of amateur radio use, as an FCC license is not required when the radio is operated during an emergency. In addition, Rapid Radio’s agreement to comply with the Advertising and Voluntary Compliance (AVC) from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which addressed some of the challenged advertising claims, including disclosure of relevant FCC usage requirements, will help ensure that consumers are informed of the applicable FCC rules.

During the inquiry, Rapid Consulting informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued certain challenged claims related to its sales and technology. NAD will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended their discontinuance and the Advertiser agreed to comply.

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.