Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (18 to 22 May 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

26 May 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 18 to 22 May 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIsère CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-May-26FR00000732988 50036,5031XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-May-26FR00000732984 50036,1483DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-May-26FR00000732986 19536,9126XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-May-26FR00000732986 70336,8855DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-May-26FR00000732989 68536,7650XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-May-26FR00000732983 91636,7528DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 05 26_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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