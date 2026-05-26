Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (18 to 22 May 2026)

26 May 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 18 to 22 May 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Isère Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-May-26 FR0000073298 8 500 36,5031 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-May-26 FR0000073298 4 500 36,1483 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-May-26 FR0000073298 6 195 36,9126 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-May-26 FR0000073298 6 703 36,8855 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-May-26 FR0000073298 9 685 36,7650 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-May-26 FR0000073298 3 916 36,7528 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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