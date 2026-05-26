Loblaw April Food Inflation Report

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest edition of its Food Inflation Report, Loblaw is pleased to provide context around what’s impacting food prices – now and into the future. This report follows Statistics Canada’s release of data for the month of April.

According to StatsCan, overall inflation rose to 2.8% YoY in April, up from 2.4% in March, while food purchased from stores increased 3.8% YoY after a 4.4% increase the month prior. StatsCan noted that a sharp rise in gasoline prices tied to conflict in the Middle East, alongside seasonal fuel market dynamics, contributed to the outcome.

The Loblaw Food Inflation Report includes context surrounding seasonal produce, energy markets, fertilizer expenses, trade discussions, and more.

For more information, contact pr@loblaw.ca.