Norton Rose Fulbright welcomes back employee benefits partner in Houston

Houston, TX, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Matthew Grunert has rejoined its employee benefits and executive compensation practice, enhancing the firm’s ability to support clients on all aspects of complex transactions. Based in Houston, Matt previously practiced with the firm as an associate from 2006–2011.

Matt’s arrival continues the firm’s targeted investment across its business practice group. This year, Norton Rose Fulbright has welcomed nine transaction-focused partners in the US to meet increased client demand. These include corporate duo John Bonnet and Mark Pendleton, who joined the firm last month, as well as a five‑partner team focused on corporate, private equity, healthcare, finance and tax.

“Matt brings deep experience in employee benefits and executive compensation that is critical to providing a full-service offering for clients’ sophisticated, multidisciplinary transactions,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “His return to the firm strengthens our bench in an area that is integral to our transactional practice.”

Joining from Bracewell LLP, Matt advises public and private companies, private equity sponsors and boards of directors on the benefits and executive compensation aspects of corporate transactions. His practice focuses on counseling clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions, financings, restructurings and other strategic transactions, as well as ongoing compensation, equity and retirement plan issues.

Matt joins a highly regarded employee benefits and executive compensation group, which includes US partners Adam Braun, David Gallai, Marjorie Glover, Mark Miller and Stephanie Schroepfer. This division of the tax team advises clients on remuneration and incentive arrangements that are tax-efficient, regulatory-compliant and aligned with global corporate governance standards.

“Further growth in Houston remains a strategic priority for the firm, and bringing in accomplished laterals like Matt reflects our commitment to this market,” said Carter Dugan, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Houston office Partner-in-Charge. “Matt returns as a well‑known and highly regarded lawyer with strong relationships across our transactional teams and throughout the greater Houston business community.”

Matt’s experience includes the design, implementation and administration of deferred compensation plans and equity compensation arrangements, including stock options, restricted and phantom stock, Section 409A compliance, Section 162(m) issues and partnership profits interests.

“Having previously practiced at the firm, I’m familiar with the strength of its integrated platform, collaborative culture and skilled practitioners that support clients’ increasingly complex transactional needs,” Matt commented. “It’s exciting to return to my roots during a period of meaningful growth, particularly across the business practices.”

Matt has been recognized for his work in employee benefits and executive compensation by Chambers USA, Legal 500 US and Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers” guide. He earned his master of laws degree from New York University School of Law, his law degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Trinity University. Matt is licensed to practice in Texas.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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