TULANE UNIVERSITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Tulane University Data Breach

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Data Breach Victims to Contact the Firm

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NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tulane University regarding a data breach.



Investigation Details:

On August 10, 2025, Tulane University experienced unauthorized access to certain files via a zero-day vulnerability in Oracle's E-Business Suite. Tulane University uses the Oracle platform to store HR data. Tulane launched an investigation, involved law enforcement, and applied security patches from Oracle. On March 12, 2026, Tulane University revealed that an investigation confirmed that on August 10, 2025, unauthorized persons exploited the vulnerability to access system files. Affected personal data includes names, Social Security numbers, direct deposit, and banking information.



Next Steps:

If you received a data breach notification from Tulane University and would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Casey DeReus by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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