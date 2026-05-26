Paris, May 26th, 2026, 6:00pm

PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Simon Henochsberg as Chief Financial Officer of the Eramet Group, member of the Executive Committee

Simon Henochsberg has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Eramet Group and member of the Executive Committee, effective May 26, 2026. He succeeds Abel Martins Alexandre, who has left the Group.

Since 2024, Simon Henochsberg held the position of Vice President, Strategy for the Group, where he led and structured the Group's strategic initiatives in a context of major transformation. Since February 2026, he has been transitioning into the role of Group Chief Financial Officer as co-Chief Financial Officer, specifically responsible for the Group's financing plan communicated during the annual results presentation.

A graduate of École Polytechnique and holder of a Master's degree in Political and Economic Analysis from the Paris School of Economics, Simon Henochsberg has solid financial expertise. He began his professional career at Rothschild & Co in the Sovereign Advisory division, where he worked for five years, developing recognized expertise in strategic financial advisory for states and major institutions, particularly in complex financing operations and sovereign debt issues.

Simon Henochsberg joined Eramet in 2022 as Chief of Staff to the Chair and CEO, a position in which he demonstrated his ability to manage high-level strategic projects, unite teams, and ensure effective coordination between the Group's various departments. In this capacity, he gained in-depth knowledge of the Group's operational, financial, and strategic challenges, as well as its internal and external stakeholders.

Christel Bories, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Eramet, commented:



Simon Henochsberg takes the reins of Eramet's Financial Department at a key moment for the Group. I am very pleased to welcome him to the Executive Committee, a team with which he has been working closely for more than five years. Simon knows the Group, its businesses, and its challenges perfectly. He has solid financial experience and shares our managerial culture based on transparency, collaboration, and trust. I wish him great success in his new role.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi



T. +33 1 45 38 37 02



sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com







PRESS CONTACT



Media Relations Officer



Nedjma Amrani



T. +33 6 65 65 44 49



nedjma.amrani@eramet.com





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